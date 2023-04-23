IPL 2023: "Don't think I should be getting Player of the Match award", Curran after PBKS win over MI

Following his side's 13-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran said that he should not get the 'Player of the Match' award considering the bowlers sealed the game for the team. Curran heaped praise on the bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh who took 4/29 in his four overs and defended 16 runs in final over, giving away only two runs and taking wickets.

In the match against Mumbai Indian (MI) on Saturday, Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Sam Curran's incredible performance captured a brilliant victory for his team at Wankhede Stadium. In the post-match presentation, the English All-rounder received the 'Player of the Match' award after playing a knock of 55 off 29 balls consisting of five fours and five sixes, said that he does not consider himself 'Player of the Match' but the team who edged out his opponent with their remarkable efforts.

"Pretty special. What amazing ground. The environment is incredible here. It (the win) is a massive positive for us. I don't think I should be getting the Man of the Match considering how the boys closed the game out there. Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well," Punjab stand-in skipper said. In the absence of a regular captain for Punjab Shikhar Dhawan who is suffering from injury, the English fast bowler was leading the side. With a second-highest fifth-wicket partnership for PBKS of 92-run between Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia, PBKS posted a massive run chase to MI of 215 which MI failed to achieve credit to the outstanding last over bowling of Arshdeep Singh.

Curran said that the side was aware of the fact that they needed to step up, and take responsibility in absence of the veteran and the group is coming together really well. He also said that Shikhar will be fit soon. "Without Shikhar, we know we had to take that responsibility. Our group is coming together really well. Shikhar will be fit soon. We won 4 out of the 7 games and it is not a bad place to be. Have got great support from the management and the local guys. The boys are enjoying themselves, and it is still a long way to go and the important thing is to enjoy the game and do not put too much pressure on ourselves," Curran added.

MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55 in 29 balls with five fours and four sixes), Harpreet Singh (41 in 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Atharva Taide (29 off 17 balls with three fours and a six) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green also took 2/41 in his four overs. Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar got one scalp each.

Chasing 215, MI lost Ishan Kishan early, but a 76-run stand for the second wicket between skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Green brought MI back into the game. Green, who scored 67 off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes also stitched a 75-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls, seven fours and three sixes) for the third wicket. But PBKS and Arshdeep (4/29) in particular delivered excellently in the death overs to win the match by 13 runs for PBKS.

With this win, PBKS is in the fifth position with four wins and three losses in seven matches and a total of eight points. MI is in seventh position with three wins and three losses in six games and a total of six points. Brief scores PBKS: 214/8 (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Singh 41, Piyush Chawla 2/15) won over MI: 201/6 (Cameron Green 67, Suryakumar Yadav 57, Arshdeep Singh 4/29). (ANI)

