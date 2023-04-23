Left Menu

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 'Go Green' match

In the special 'Go Green' match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will come out in a green jersey to take on the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. In the previous match, RCB had won against Punjab Kings by 24 runs while had lost their second match of the tournament by Lucknow Super Giants.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 15:27 IST
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 'Go Green' match
Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson at the toss (Image: Twitter/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. In the special 'Go Green' match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will come out in a green jersey to take on the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. In the previous match, RCB had won against Punjab Kings by 24 runs while RR had lost their second match of the tournament by Lucknow Super Giants.

For RCB David Willey has replaced Wayne Parnell and Faf du Plessis will continue playing as an impact player in the team. RR will play with the same playing XI. Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli said at the toss, "It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey. Faf continues to play as an impact sub."

Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on." Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

