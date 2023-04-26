Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Davis-Woodhall loses national indoor title after positive marijuana test; Tennis-Alcaraz embracing the expectations at Madrid Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Davis-Woodhall loses national indoor title after positive marijuana test

United States Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been stripped of her national indoor title after testing positive for a psychoactive constituent of marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday. The positive test came from a Feb. 17 sample and Davis-Woodhall accepted a one-month period of ineligibility that began on March 21.

Tennis-Alcaraz embracing the expectations at Madrid Open

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz rode home support to the Barcelona title on Sunday and knows fans will accept nothing less than victory at this week's Madrid Open but the world number two says he is happy to shoulder the expectations of his compatriots. The 19-year-old, who also won at Buenos Aires and Indian Wells this season and is keen to put another marker down on clay ahead of the French Open next month, says he thrives on the atmosphere of the home crowds in the Spanish capital.

MLB roundup: Astros drop Rays to 14-1 at home

Houston's Luis Garcia spun six sharp innings and the Astros produced four doubles in a five-run fifth inning to beat Tampa Bay 5-0 on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Rays' first home loss this season. The result snapped Tampa Bay's 14-game home winning streak to start the season -- a modern-era record (since 1901). The all-time mark is the 21-0 home start by the 1880 Chicago White Stockings, the precursor to the Cubs.

Polish airline says it refused boarding to Russian tennis player

A Russian tennis player was refused boarding to a flight operated by Polish flag carrier LOT, the airline confirmed on Tuesday, in an incident that drew an angry response from the athlete on social media. Tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko said on Monday she was refused boarding to a LOT flight in Cairo, with German airline Lufthansa then also refusing to sell her a ticket.

Tennis-Tsitsipas keen to build on run to Barcelona final

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas said his run to the final in Barcelona had served as a reminder of what it felt like to be a strong contender at a tournament again and left him full of confidence heading into this week's Madrid Open. After missing out on a first Grand Slam title in January with defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, Tsitsipas went out early in Rotterdam and Indian Wells before reaching the fourth round in Miami and the Monte Carlo quarters.

NHL roundup: Isles edge Hurricanes, extend series

Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders fended off elimination by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Mathew Barzal also had a goal. New York goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots, including 11 in the third period.

Tennis-Russians and Belarusians have signed declarations to compete, Wimbledon says

Several Russian and Belarusian players have already signed personal declarations that will clear them to compete as neutrals at this year's Wimbledon championships, the All England Club said on Tuesday. Wimbledon announced last month that it had lifted its ban which prevented athletes from the two countries playing last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

NBA roundup: Hawks use late rally to stay alive

Trae Young's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left capped a 38-point performance as the Atlanta Hawks stayed alive by rallying to beat the host Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday. Boston now has a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be played Thursday in Atlanta.

Soccer-Aston Villa go fifth in Premier League with 1-0 win over Fulham

Defender Tyrone Mings scored a brilliant header from a set piece as Aston Villa beat Fulham 1-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday to lift them to fifth in the Premier League table, a step closer to ensuring European football next season. Villa are on 54 points after 33 games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and five behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Fulham, whose European dreams were derailed by a run of four defeats in March and April, are ninth on 45 points.

Soccer-Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop

An early own goal and a late penalty gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a vital three points in their bid to keep clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they ended Crystal Palace’s unbeaten run under stand-in manager Roy Hodgson with a 2-0 home win on Tuesday. Wolves had a dream start after a third-minute own goal from Joachim Andersen and made sure of the win after another horrific mistake, this time by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who gave away a stoppage-time penalty, converted by captain Ruben Neves.

(With inputs from agencies.)