He is an exceptional player: Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota ahead of Liverpool's clash against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails his Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota ahead of their clash against West Ham United in the Premier League. Jota made a dramatic comeback after being sidelined for most of 2023. He has scored four goals in two games, which serves as a reminder of the attacking threat he possesses in the versatile Liverpool attacking lineup," Jurgen Klopp said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Liverpool.

"Nothing, really, he just got back up to speed. He is an exceptional player; since Diogo joined us he has done exceptional stuff for us. Super-smart player can play really different positions, and has a few super-interesting skills for an offensive player. Even though Jota does not have a threatening presence in the air, his ability to find gaps and make runs through the gaps allows him to become one of the dangerous strikers.

"He is not the tallest but is an extreme threat in the air, timing is top, can finish with both feet, which is extremely helpful. Has the speed. That's it. Diogo was now [out] this year obviously with a really bad injury, this season. Before that, little things here and there, so that kept him a little bit back, nothing else." "If Diogo can stay fit he is really an outstanding player because he knows how football goes. He is one of these players who could discuss probably the whole day about things in football because he is thinking a lot himself. It makes it really simple to work with him. His only problem was that he got the injury this year, otherwise, he would have not only four goals," Klopp added.

While many players take time to get themselves used to the feeling of being back on the pitch, Jota didn't waste a single moment to register his name on the scoresheet, which could play a key role as the PL season comes to an end. "But when you are that long injured, you need rhythm, you need to get back and that's the most difficult thing because it's an ongoing season and nobody waits for you, pretty much. For that reason it's now really cool that he could score these goals and for us all of them were obviously super-important," Klopp concluded. (ANI)

