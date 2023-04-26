Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate National Games in Goa in October: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:48 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games in Goa in October 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Indian Olympic Association chairperson P T Usha for reviewing preparations for the Games. State Sports Minister Govind Gaude also attended the meeting.

“Tentatively, the inauguration will be held on October 23 or 24, depending on the appointment of the PM,” the chief minister later told reporters.

The Games will continue till November 10, he added.

The inauguration ceremony would be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa district.

IOA chairperson Usha said the state was ready to host the games.

Minister Gaude said that 38 disciplines have been identified for the Games and all the venues are ready.

The IOA's technical team has inspected the venues and one more team would be arriving in the state on April 27, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

