"Ambition is one of our best characteristics," says Ruben Dias ahead of City's clash against Arsenal

Ahead of Manchester City's defender Ruben Dias brands ambition as the best characteristic of his team as the title defenders prepare to face Arsenal on Thursday, a tie which will be nothing short of a final of the Premier League. The Blues found their feat at the right moment of time as Arsenal have drawn their last three games. While City has been on a winning streak as they have registered seven consecutive victories in the PL and they are yet to drop a point since mid-February.

"I think we have been on form in the right time for a long time now. It comes from ambition - ambition for us all. Ambition is one of our best characteristics. We are all very ambitious and when this time comes, no one hides - everyone shows up and does their best to be there for the team," Dias as quoted by Manchester City. The fate of the PL title could potentially be sealed in this game if Arsenal ends up on the losing side they will likely slip to the second position by the end of next week. Or if Manchester City end up on the losing side they could eventually lose the title. There is one thing that serves as a factor to differentiating factor between both teams - the experience of being champions. Since February, City has approached the game as if it is a final and they will continue to approach the game with the same mentality.

"It is that time of year and every game you are either in or out with Champions League elimination rounds and also the way it goes in the Premier League. We have been fighting finals for a long time now and it will keep being the same until the end." "If you play well, you keep winning and you keep performing, especially when you face Bayern Munich and you are able to beat them, I think for the team, for everyone, it is a big boost for confidence. It definitely helps you accumulate that good energy. But in the end, you always need to remember that the challenge is gone, it's done, it's been great, but you have another one in just three days," Dias added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)