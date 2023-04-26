Left Menu

Women's cricket for the blind: India beat Nepal to level five-match series at 1-1

Unbeaten half-centuries from Simu Das and Phula Saren helped India beat Nepal by nine wickets here and level the Womens Bilateral Series for the Blind at 1-1.Nepal had won the opener on Tuesday. The Indian womens cricket team has been formed for the first time ever for the series against Nepal.Simu Das was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning innings.

PTI | Pokhara | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:21 IST
Women's cricket for the blind: India beat Nepal to level five-match series at 1-1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Unbeaten half-centuries from Simu Das and Phula Saren helped India beat Nepal by nine wickets here and level the Women's Bilateral Series for the Blind at 1-1.

Nepal had won the opener on Tuesday. The Indian women's cricket team has been formed for the first time ever for the series against Nepal.

Simu Das was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning innings. The third match of the series will be played on Friday at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

Brief Scores: Nepal: 172/10 in 20 overs (SaritaGhimire 56, Bimala Rai 29, Binita Pun 18; Sushma Patel 1/15, Ganga 1/21, Phula Saren 1/26) lost to India 174/1 in 14.3 overs (Simu Das 66 not out, Phula Saren 65 not out, Ganga 22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023