Mentality plays huge role: Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal's clash with Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes mentality will play a huge part ahead of their clash against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:22 IST
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Twitter/Arsenal). Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes mentality will play a huge part ahead of their clash against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday. Arsenal have drawn their last three consecutive games which allowed City an opportunity to reduce the gap between the two teams. If Arsenal fails to walk out of th Etihad Stadium with three points they will potentially lose out on their first Premier League title since 2003/04. In order to taste victory they will need a better mentality than the hosts.

"Mentality plays a huge part. Obviously, the belief is there. When I look at how they train, how they reacted after that [result against Southampton], the mood in the dressing room, the way they defended each other in each moment - we really want it," Mikel Arteta said in the pre-match conference as quoted by www.arsenal.com. "We're going to show that again tomorrow night, but then you have to deliver in the right moment, the right performance and it has to be perfect because that's what these last levels demand. It's absolute perfection in every single ball. I think experience is key when you've been in those moments, to handle those moments and to understand the importance of certain things when you are competing in a football match," Arteta added.

At the beginning of the season, everybody expected Manchester City to lift the PL title for the third consecutive season. Erling Haaland's arrival further fortified their position. But in the present scenario, the Gunners have the opportunity to prove everybody wrong. Arteta was asked whether Arsenal can clinch the title by fending off the Blues, and the Spaniard was quite positive about it. "One hundred per cent. We knew from the beginning that City was the team to beat, probably alongside Liverpool, because of what those teams have done in the last six or seven years. They've fully deserved that credit and to be at the top. We were the ones that wanted to be closing that gap as much as we possibly could, and we are toe-to-toe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad, we know that after that they are going to have another five very difficult games," Arteta concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

