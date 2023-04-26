Left Menu

Athletics-AIU bans Albanian officials for result manipulation

Smajlaj was provisionally suspended by the AIU in December along with president Gjegj Ruli and general secretary Nikolin Dionisi for allegedly breaching World Athletics' Integrity Code of Conduct. The trio were charged for allegedly giving false information to the global body and the AIU for the result of an event held in Tirana in May 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:35 IST
Athletics-AIU bans Albanian officials for result manipulation
Albanian Athletics Federation Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Albania

The president and general secretary of the Albanian Athletics Federation have been banned for five and four years respectively for manipulating a competition result of long jumper Izmir Smajlaj, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Wednesday. Smajlaj was provisionally suspended by the AIU in December along with president Gjegj Ruli and general secretary Nikolin Dionisi for allegedly breaching World Athletics' Integrity Code of Conduct.

The trio were charged for allegedly giving false information to the global body and the AIU for the result of an event held in Tirana in May 2021. The AIU handed out bans to the officials on Wednesday but lifted the provisional suspension imposed on Smajlaj.

Smajlaj competed and placed first with a distance of 8.16 metres at the Dita E Kercimeve competition, which earned him a universality spot to compete in last year's Tokyo Olympics. The independent AIU said the officials and Smajlaj "conspired together and submitted falsified wind measurement readings relating to the Competition to World Athletics".

"And when requested for proof of wind measurement equipment being used at the competition, also submitted a falsified photograph to the AIU," it added. They were subsequently charged for alleged breaches of rules relating to honesty, maintaining the integrity of competition, failure to report and complicity.

Smajlaj's suspension was lifted after the tribunal found that "the charges against him were not established as it was not comfortably satisfied that he was knowingly involved in the conspiracy to submit the false information".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023