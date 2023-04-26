Audit men make it count, win 40+ team title

Indian Audit A defeated Punjab A to win the men's 40+ title at the 29th National Masters Table Tennis Championships at the PAP Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

The win for IA&AD was simple and straightforward despite their star performer Abu Rizwan getting stretched by Punjab's Vikas Mahajan. Kasturi Srivastava Chakravarthy also lost a game but made amends soon to score a 3-1 triumph over Vikram Aditya before Sikandar Jam beat Manish Bharadwaj for a similar score.

It was creditable that Punjab managed to stretch the title favourites. Yet, the hosts had to satisfy themselves with the silver medal.

Maharashtra A beat Maharashtra B to keep their title in the men's 50+ category, but it was not before the latter took the matter to the deciding rubber. The A team won 3-2 because Manish Rawat won both his singles. In another final clash between Maharashtra A and B teams, the A squad, helped by Anil Rasam, Sunil Babras and Sameer S Haldule, won 3-1 to claim the trophy. Rasam defeated Kapil Kumar 3-1, but Babras lost his tie to Sarosh N. Shroff badly. Results (Team): Men's 40+ Final: IA&AD bt Punjab A 3-0 (Aabu Rizwan bt Vikas Mahajan 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-2, 12-10, Kasturi S Chakravarthy bt Vikram Aditya 11-4, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9, Sikandar Jam bt Manish Bharadwaj 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)