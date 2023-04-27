Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL due to hamstring injury
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of this IPL due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.The franchise announced Sundars injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL.Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of this IPL due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.
The franchise announced Sundar's injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL.
''Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,'' the franchise tweeted.
The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played seven matches so far and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.
The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. SRH are currently languishing at ninth spot in the 10-team standings with two wins and five losses out of the seven matches they have played so far.
