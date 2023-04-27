Left Menu

Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL due to hamstring injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of this IPL due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.The franchise announced Sundars injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL.Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 11:49 IST
Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IPL due to hamstring injury
Washington Sundar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of this IPL due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.

The franchise announced Sundar's injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL.

''Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,'' the franchise tweeted.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played seven matches so far and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.

The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. SRH are currently languishing at ninth spot in the 10-team standings with two wins and five losses out of the seven matches they have played so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023