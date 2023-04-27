Blocking Microsoft-Activision deal was right for the UK, regulator says

The chief executive of the CMA, Britain's anti-trust regulator, said the decision to block Microsoft's acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard on Wednesday was the right one for the UK.

"The decision that the CMA takes is an independent decision that we reached looking at an overall assessment of the impact of the deal on competition, and we think that is the right decision for the UK," Sarah Cardell told BBC radio on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)