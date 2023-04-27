Sports News Roundup: Soccer-It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'; Surfing-Eliminated Slater handed wildcard to continue on WSL Championship Tour and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'

'Pele' is now a word to describe 'someone out of the ordinary' as the three-time World Cup winner's name was included as a new adjective in the Portuguese edition of the Michaelis dictionary. Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport.

Surfing-Eliminated Slater handed wildcard to continue on WSL Championship Tour

Surfing great Kelly Slater has been given a wildcard to remain on the World Surf League's (WSL) Championship Tour after the American missed the mid-season cut at Margaret River in Australia. The 11-times world champion will be able to surf and earn ranking points at the remaining events in 2023 and for the first half of the 2024 tour, the WSL said.

MLB roundup: Zac Gallen extends scoreless run in D-backs' win

Zac Gallen recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to fuel the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in Phoenix. Gallen (4-1), who struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings, scattered four hits en route to extending his scoreless innings streak to 28.

Tennis-Russian Andreeva, 15, stuns Fernandez in Madrid

Russian 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main draw match at a WTA 1000 event by stunning 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3 6-4 in the opening round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday. Andreeva, ranked 194th in the world, saved five of the six break points she faced against world number 49 Fernandez of Canada. She will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round later on Thursday at the claycourt tournament.

NHL-Sweden to host four NHL regular-season games in November

The National Hockey League (NHL) will hold four regular-season games in Sweden next season featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild, the league said on Wednesday. There will be a game each day from Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm with a clash between Detroit and Ottawa kicking off the 2023 NHL Global Series - Sweden.

Soccer-Euro clubs' body wary of early Women's World Cup call-ups

The European Club Association (ECA) said it is concerned about the "current widespread practice" of national federations calling up players for the Women's World Cup before the mandatory release period starts. The mandatory release date for the tournament is July 10, which is 10 days before the event kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler, Heat eliminate Bucks

Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the visiting Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 128-126 overtime victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 on Wednesday. Butler followed up his franchise-playoff-record, 56-point performance in Game 4 by helping the eighth-seeded Heat overcome a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit with 12 straight Heat points during one stretch before converting an alley-oop in the final second to force overtime.

Golf-Rahm feeling right at home ahead of Mexico Open title defence

For all his success, Jon Rahm has yet to successfully defend a title on the PGA Tour but the Spaniard can change that at this week's Mexico Open where he will be a red-hot favourite in his second start since winning the Masters. World number one Rahm has already won four times on the PGA Tour this season and a win at Vidanta Vallarta this week would make him the first player to win five times in a season since Justin Thomas accomplished the feat in 2017.

Soccer-Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double

A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired Manchester City struck a hammer blow in the Premier League title race as they outclassed leaders Arsenal 4-1 with an electrifying display in a seismic clash of the top two at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's relentless side ran riot as they made it 12 successive league wins against Arsenal with a masterful De Bruyne scoring twice and Erling Haaland also on target as City seized control of their destiny.

Fake volunteers hope to disrupt Paris Olympics

An anti-Olympics collective is aiming to disrupt next year's Paris Games by recruiting fake volunteers. Saccage 2024, which translates as Destruction 2024, has already generated a buzz on social media with its "pseudo-volunteer" plan, saying they should be paid for their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)