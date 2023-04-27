UK train drivers announce fresh strikes, including FA Cup final date
27-04-2023
British train drivers will take three more days of strike action, including coinciding with the FA Cup final on June 3, after rejecting a pay offer from the 16 train companies, their trade union said on Thursday.
"Our executive committee met this morning (Thursday) and rejected a risible proposal we received," Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF)general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.
"Consequently, we have today announced three more days of strike action – on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June."
