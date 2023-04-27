UK train drivers announce fresh strikes, including FA Cup final date

British train drivers will take three more days of strike action, including coinciding with the FA Cup final on June 3, after rejecting a pay offer from the 16 train companies, their trade union said on Thursday.

"Our executive committee met this morning (Thursday) and rejected a risible proposal we received," Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF)general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

"Consequently, we have today announced three more days of strike action – on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)