Left Menu

Pakistan wins toss from NZ, opts to field in 1st ODI

Pakistan included three frontline fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as the spinners.Pakistan had a setback when batter Haris Sohail was ruled out of the series opener after injuring his left shoulder during practice on Wednesday.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:09 IST
Pakistan wins toss from NZ, opts to field in 1st ODI
Babar Azam Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss against New Zealand and elected to field first in the first one-day international on Thursday.

An inexperienced New Zealand made a stunning comeback to draw the Twenty20 series 2-2 after Mark Chapman smacked a scintillating century in the fifth and final game on Monday.

Chapman was included in the five-match ODI series after he smashed 290 runs in the T20 series and was dismissed just once.

New Zealand, touring Pakistan without eight frontline white-ball players busy playing in the Indian Premier League, included Henry Nicholls, who was flown in for the ODIs. The Black Caps went in with three fast bowlers — Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner — and Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi as their spin options. Pakistan included three frontline fast bowlers — Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf — and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as the spinners.

Pakistan had a setback when batter Haris Sohail was ruled out of the series opener after injuring his left shoulder during practice on Wednesday. The team said Sohail felt discomfort on Thursday and will continue his rehabilitation.

Rawalpindi will also host the second ODI on Saturday. Karachi hosts the remaining three games next week.

___ Lineups: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023