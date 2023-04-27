Pakistan wins toss from NZ, opts to field in 1st ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss against New Zealand and elected to field first in the first one-day international on Thursday.

An inexperienced New Zealand made a stunning comeback to draw the Twenty20 series 2-2 after Mark Chapman smacked a scintillating century in the fifth and final game on Monday.

Chapman was included in the five-match ODI series after he smashed 290 runs in the T20 series and was dismissed just once.

New Zealand, touring Pakistan without eight frontline white-ball players busy playing in the Indian Premier League, included Henry Nicholls, who was flown in for the ODIs. The Black Caps went in with three fast bowlers — Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner — and Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi as their spin options. Pakistan included three frontline fast bowlers — Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf — and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as the spinners.

Pakistan had a setback when batter Haris Sohail was ruled out of the series opener after injuring his left shoulder during practice on Wednesday. The team said Sohail felt discomfort on Thursday and will continue his rehabilitation.

Rawalpindi will also host the second ODI on Saturday. Karachi hosts the remaining three games next week.

___ Lineups: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

