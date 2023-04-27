Left Menu

Jehan Daruvala eyeing Azerbaijan podium hat-trick

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be eyeing a hat-trick of podiums at Azerbaijan as Formula 2 returns to action at the Baku city circuit after a month-long break.The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, finished third around the fearsomely fast, 6-km long street track on his first visit to the venue in 2021.He followed that up with a second-place finish last year, crossing the line less than half a second behind the race winner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:16 IST
Jehan Daruvala Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be eyeing a hat-trick of podiums at Azerbaijan as Formula 2 returns to action at the Baku city circuit after a month-long break.

The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, finished third around the fearsomely fast, 6-km long street track on his first visit to the venue in 2021.

He followed that up with a second-place finish last year, crossing the line less than half a second behind the race winner. Now, batteries recharged, he is aiming to go one better to not only win but also make it three podiums from three races.

''Baku has been something of a happy hunting ground for me. With the exception of the narrow, tight section that runs through the old city, the layout is quite similar to Jeddah, which plays to the strengths of my driving style,'' Jehan was quoted as saying in a media release.

''I've got a bit of unfinished business as I very nearly won here last year and I'm feeling relaxed, recharged and confident heading into the weekend.'' The Baku street track, with its fast layout and unforgiving barriers, has produced plenty of thrills and spills over the years. Last year's Formula 2 round was packed with incidents, with the Feature race even finishing behind the safety car.

The championship will once again act as a support series to the Formula One Grand Prix. Track action will kick-off on Friday with practice and qualifying. The shorter sprint race will take place on Saturday with the main race to be held on Sunday ahead of the Formula One race.

