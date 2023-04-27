Left Menu

Windsurfer Katya Coelho clinches gold at Sail Goa All India National

The championship was organised by the Goa Yachting Association. The race witnessed wind speeds of 12 knots gusts up to 14 knots were recorded towards the last two days of the competition. There were 4 slalom races conducted and 8-course races during a period of 5 days of the sailing championship

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:52 IST
Windsurfer Katya Coelho clinches gold at Sail Goa All India National
Katya Coelho. (Photo- Katya Coelho Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Windsurfer Katya Coelho won a gold medal at Sail Goa All India National held at Hawai Beach, Donapaula Goa between April 19-23 in the IGFoil category. The championship was organised by the Goa Yachting Association. The race witnessed wind speeds of 12 knots gusts up to 14 knots were recorded towards the last two days of the competition. There were 4 slalom races conducted and 8-course races during a period of 5 days of the sailing championship

Kathya Coelho is the first and only Indian female windsurfer to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2014 and continues to top most of the windsurfing podiums in the country. She has won 10 national gold medals, 2 bronze at Asian Open Championship in Techno 2015. She was also the first female Indian surfer to represent at Asian Games 2018. She also has one silver Asian Medal in 2022 - the first international medal in iQFoil by any Indian. Katya recently won gold at Senior Nationals, Yachting Association of India and all three rounds of Asian Games Selection Trials for the IQ Foil Category held at INWTC Mumbai. The young IQFoiler is going to represent India in Asian Games, 2023 later this year.

She is backed by ENGN, a Mumbai-based athlete representation that besides financial support via investments and sponsorships, also provides infrastructural support with nutrition, training, and mental health coaches to players for improvement in his/her performance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023