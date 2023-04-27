Left Menu

RR beat CSK by 32 runs in IPL

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.Opting to bat, RR rode on Yashasvi Jaiswals 43-ball 77 to reach a competitive 202 for five. Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals 202 for 5 in 20 overs Yashasvi Jaiswal 77 Tushar Deshpande 242.Chennai Super Kings 170 for 6 in 20 overs Shivam Dube 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47 Adam Zampa 322.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:19 IST
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, RR rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 43-ball 77 to reach a competitive 202 for five. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared 86 runs in 8.2 overs as RR made a brilliant start.

Young Dhruv Jurel smashed 34 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power RR past the 200-run mark. For CSK, Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets giving away 42 runs from his four overs. Chasing, CSK never looked in the fray as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 170 for six.

Shivam Dube (52 off 33) and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (47 off 29) and top-scored for CSK. Adam Zampa scalped three wickets for RR, giving away 22 runs. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77; Tushar Deshpande 2/42).

Chennai Super Kings: 170 for 6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47; Adam Zampa 3/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

