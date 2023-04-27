IPL 2023: Yashasvi, Ashwin, Zampa shine as RR register 32 run win over CSK

A fantastic half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a fine show by spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Adam Zampa helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinch a 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. With this loss, CSK has slipped to third position, they have five wins and three losses, with a total of 10 points. RR is back being table-toppers with the same win-loss record thanks to their superior net-run-rate.

In the chase of 203 runs, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a cautious start. They could score only 13 runs in their first three overs, with Gaikwad relieving some pressure in the next over by smashing Jason Holder by a four and six. RR bowlers continued to build pressure on CSK batters. Conway gave in to it, handing over a catch to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off on a delivery by Adam Zampa. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was left at 42/1, with Gaikwad (34*) unbeaten.

Zampa got his second wicket. He dismissed Gaikwad for 47 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. Devdutt came running from long-on to take a good catch. CSK was 69/2 in 9.2 overs. CSK was at 71/2 in 10 overs, with Shivam Dube (1*) and Ajinkya Rahane (15*) unbeaten. They needed 132 in the final 10 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin got Rahane for 15 off 13 balls. CSK was 73/3 in 10.2 overs, with Jos Buttler's knock ending Rahane's stay at the crease. Next to go was Rayadu. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck after he attempted to slog sweep but gave a catch to Jason Holder at deep mid-wicket. CSK was 73/4 in 10.4 overs and Ashwin got two quick wickets. Following that, left-hander all-rounder Mooen Ali and Shivam started to build a partnership. With a six from Dube, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs.

Ashwin leaked runs in the 14th over, giving away 15 including two sixes by Shivam. CSK needed 90 in the final six overs. Adam Zampa got his third wicket and he ended a budding partnership between Moeen and Shivam. The former departed after a 23-run knock in 12 balls, consisting of two fours and two sixes, after being caught by keeper Sanju Samson. CSK was 124/5 in 14.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 125/5, with Shivam (29*) and Ravindra Jadeja (1*). In the final four overs, CSK needed 74 runs, with Sandeep Sharma giving only four runs in the 16th over.

However, Holder gave away 16 runs in the 17th over, including two fours and six by Shivam. CSK needed 58 runs in the final three overs. Sandeep Sharma gave away 12 runs in his final over, leaving CSK with 46 to get in the final two overs.

Shivam Dube brought up his fifty in 29 balls, with two fours and four sixes. CSK needed 37 runs in the final over. CSK ended their innings at 170/6 in their 20 overs, with Jadeja (23*) unbeaten.

Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 3/22. Ashwin also took 2/35 in four overs. Kuldip Yadav also took a wicket. Earlier, an explosive half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an entertaining cameo by Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 202/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

After electing to bat first, RR was off to a great start. Jaiswal hit three boundaries in the first over to provide a classy start to the Royals. For the most part of the partnership, Jaiswal acted as an aggressor while Jos Buttler played as an anchor. Akash Singh leaked runs in the third over, he was hit for three fours and a six by Jaiswal.

The strokeplay that these two openers offered was such that the one-time champions reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs. At the end of the powerplay, RR was at 64/0, with Jaiswal (40*) and Buttler (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

Jaiswal continued his fine form in IPL 2023, bringing up his third fifty in this edition of the tournament in just 26 balls. His knock had six fours and three sixes. It was Jadeja who put an end to the 86-run stand between the duo. Shivam Dube took a fine catch at long-on to dismiss Buttler for 27 off 21 balls, consisting of four boundaries. RR was 86/1 in 8.2 overs.

RR touched the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs. At the end of 10 overs, RR is 100/1 with Jaiswal (61*) and Samson (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

As skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi threatened to build a huge partnership, Tushar Deshpande brought back CSK into the game. He first dismissed Sanju for a run-a-ball 17 after Ruturaj Gaikwad took a catch at long-on. In the next four balls, he also dismissed Yashasvi for a well-made 77 off 43 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. RR was at 132/3 in 13.5 overs. At the end of 15 overs, RR was at 139/3, with Shimron Hetmyer (8*) and Dhruv Jurel (2*) unbeaten at the crease.

RR lost their finisher Shimron Hetmyer for 8 runs after he is clean bowled by Maheesh Theekshana while attempting to cut. RR is 146/4 in 16.1 overs. With help of a four from Devudutt Padikkal, RR reached the 150-run mark in 16.3 overs.Dhruv Jurel hit Deshpande for two fours and a six, the 19th over gave away 16 runs. He and Padikkal were building a solid partnership for RR.

Jurel was ran out for 34 off 15 balls. His knock consists of three fours and two sixes. RR is 194/5 in 19.4 overs. RR ended their innings at 202/5, with Padikkal (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 2/42 in four overs. Theekshana, Jadeja took a scalp each. Brief Scores: RR: 202/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Dhruv Jurel 34, Tushar Deshpande 2/42) vs CSK: 170/6 (Shivam Dube 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47, Adam Zampa: 3/22). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)