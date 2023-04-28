Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen questions how long F1 will be the life for him

Double world champion Max Verstappen raised doubts on Thursday about his future in Formula One after his Red Bull contract runs out in 2028. The 25-year-old Red Bull driver is leading Mexican team mate Sergio Perez in the championship after winning two of three races in 2023 and could clinch a third title with plenty to spare.

Soccer-Barca reach women's Champions League final with Chelsea draw

A second-half goal by Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen earned a 1-1 home draw with Chelsea on Thursday in their women's Champions League semi-final, second leg for a 2-1 aggregate win and a third straight appearance in the showpiece match. Barca had edged Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg after Graham Hansen's early strike and in the final on June 3 will face either Arsenal or VfL Wolfsburg, who drew 2-2 in the first leg in Germany and play the second leg in London on Monday.

NBA-Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have a chance to wrap up their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Friday after squandering the opportunity on the road 116-99 to send the series to a sixth game at 3-2. The four-time MVP James had a withering, expletive-tinged appraisal of his own performance on Wednesday, as he missed 12 of 17 shots -his worst playoff field-goal percentage (29.4%) since the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals.

Soccer-Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

Tottenham Hotspur rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday that saw the visitors cementing fourth spot. The point left United six points clear of fifth-placed Spurs with two games in hand and all but ended the London side's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc denies talks with Mercedes: 'Not yet'

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc denied on Thursday he was talking to rivals Mercedes after a nightmare start to the Formula One season, but his 'not yet' comment was unlikely to dampen speculation. Leclerc has scored only six points from three races so far, retiring twice.

Tennis-Halep questions long delay in doping hearing

Former world number one Simona Halep has called on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to give her the chance to clear her name after she was provisionally suspended in October for failing a drugs test. The Romanian former Wimbledon and French Open champion was tested during last year's U.S. Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of banned blood-booster roxadustat.

Boxing-USA Boxing barred from IBA events after formal withdrawal

USA Boxing's withdrawal from IBA to join a breakaway world body will hurt its members as well as depriving others of opportunities, the Russian-led association said on Thursday. USA Boxing, representing the most successful country in the sport's Olympic history, announced on Wednesday it had left the International Boxing Association (IBA) with immediate effect and was set to join the breakaway World Boxing.

NFL-Jackson, Ravens reach 5-year deal, reported richest contract ever

The Baltimore Ravens and 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson have agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension, the team said on Thursday, in what ESPN described as the richest contract in the history of the National Football League (NFL). The deal, which ends a long period of speculation over the quarterback's future, is worth a reported $260 million, according to ESPN, eclipsing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' contract signed only days ago for $255 million over five years.

Alpine skiing-Record-holder Shiffrin looks to break new ground in downhill

American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to explore her abilities in downhill skiiing after becoming the most successful competitor at the Alpine World Cup, the twice Olympic gold medallist told Reuters. Shiffrin surpassed Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record with an 87th World Cup win last month and then extended her haul to 88 titles as she etched her name in the pantheon of sporting greats.

Basketball-Griner says she held onto hope in first news conference after Russian detention

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner never lost hope during her near 10-month detention in Russia, the Phoenix Mercury center said on Thursday at her first press conference since returning home. The two-times Olympic gold medallist was released from one of Russia's most notorious penal colonies in a high-profile prisoner exchange with the United States late last year after she was arrested in February 2022.

