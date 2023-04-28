NFL-NFL Draft 2023 goes international with experiences in Mexico and Germany

Left Menu

The highly anticipated selection of players in the 2023 National Football League Draft will be conducted worldwide from cities in Mexico and Germany as part of the league's international expansion, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 05:38 IST
The highly anticipated selection of players in the 2023 National Football League Draft will be conducted worldwide from cities in Mexico and Germany as part of the league's international expansion, the NFL announced on Thursday. The NFL Draft will take place in seven rounds spread over April 27-29 from Kansas City. However, with a growing global presence, led by Commissioner Roger Goodell, several teams decided to host remote events to announce their selections.

The Denver Broncos will hold a Fan Fest and Youth Football Clinic, in Mexico City, with NFL Flag Football Ambassador Diana Flores set to unveil a selection joined by running back Terrell Davis and Hall of Fame quarterback Jake Plummer. Also from Mexico City, the Los Angeles Rams will conduct a remote selection that will be led by fan club president David Guerrero. The San Francisco 49ers will give one of their fans, Yavari Garcia de Silva, the opportunity to name the selected player too.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their virtual draft from the city of Guadalajara, where linebackers Alex Highsmith and Lamar Woodley will be in attendance. They will also host a "Tochito" Tournament, the NFL Mexico Social Responsibility program, that seeks to promote physical activity among children. Meanwhile, from Kansas City, several Mexican influencers will participate in the announcement of the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, teams that are part of the NFL International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program.

In addition, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the first third-day pick from Germany, with their champion flag football team, represented by NFL Flag Germany National Championship women's MVP Joan Reumann. Last year, the NFL played five games outside the United States: three in London, one in Germany and one in Mexico, although this season there will be no game there, as the Azteca Stadium is being renovated for the 2026 World Cup.

