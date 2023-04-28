Left Menu

Tottenham regains pride by recovering to draw 2-2 with Man U

PTI | London | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:37 IST
Tottenham regains pride by recovering to draw 2-2 with Man U
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham regained some pride after one of the worst losses in its history by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a wild Premier League game.

Son Heung-min completed Tottenham's fightback in the 79th minute by tucking home a cross from Harry Kane, who was the inspiration behind his team's second-half rally.

Playing four days after a humiliating 6-1 loss at Newcastle that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job, Tottenham was jeered off by its own fans at halftime after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

United couldn't hold on, with wing back Pedro Porro reducing the deficit in the 56th after Kane had a shot blocked.

Fourth-place United dropped two points behind Newcastle in the race for Champions League qualification but is still in a good position to get back into Europe's top competition.

Tottenham really needed to win to maintain realistic hopes of a top-four finish. The team moved up to fifth place but is six points behind United having played two games more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023