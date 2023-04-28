Sports News Roundup: NHL-Lightning avoid elimination, spoil Maple Leafs' party plans; Soccer-Ten Hag says some United players did not give 100% against Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Lightning avoid elimination, spoil Maple Leafs' party plans

The Toronto Maple Leafs' hopes of celebrating a playoff series win for the first time in nearly two decades were put on hold on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 4-2 victory to extend their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round clash. The Lightning, coming off two overtime losses at home, got goals from Anthony Cirelli, Michael Eyssimont, Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn as they pulled to within 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Soccer-Ten Hag says some United players did not give 100% against Spurs

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said some of his players did not give 100% against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday after they threw away a two-goal lead and drew 2-2. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham.

NBA-Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have a chance to wrap up their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Friday after squandering the opportunity on the road 116-99 to send the series to a sixth game at 3-2. The four-time MVP James had a withering, expletive-tinged appraisal of his own performance on Wednesday, as he missed 12 of 17 shots -his worst playoff field-goal percentage (29.4%) since the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals.

Tennis-From racquets to running shoes, Puig makes her mark in marathons

A succession of injuries forced Monica Puig to hang up her tennis racquet last year but the Olympic champion has no intention of putting her feet up in retirement and is instead aiming to run in all six world marathon majors by 2024. Puig, who won gold in the women's singles at the 2016 Rio Games, ran her first marathon in New York last year before competing at the Boston and London races in a seven-day span earlier this month.

Rugby-Fiji Rugby Union board members resign amid financial trouble: media

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) board directors have resigned and the country's justice minister has stepped in to administer the governing body amid financial problems, Fijian media reported. The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Siromi Turaga met with members of the FRU board and instructed them to resign on Thursday, the Fijian Sun said.

NFL-Panthers take quarterback Young first in NFL Draft

Carolina selected 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young first overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday while Houston took signal caller C.J. Stroud second and traded up nine spots to take outsisnipde linebacker Will Anderson Jr with the third pick. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson went fourth to the Indianapolis Colts, marking just the fourth time since 1967 that three QBs were taken with the first four picks.

Boxing-USA Boxing barred from IBA events after formal withdrawal

USA Boxing's withdrawal from IBA to join a breakaway world body will hurt its members as well as depriving others of opportunities, the Russian-led association said on Thursday. USA Boxing, representing the most successful country in the sport's Olympic history, announced on Wednesday it had left the International Boxing Association (IBA) with immediate effect and was set to join the breakaway World Boxing.

NFL-Jackson, Ravens reach 5-year deal, reported richest contract ever

The Baltimore Ravens and 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson have agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension, the team said on Thursday, in what ESPN described as the richest contract in the history of the National Football League (NFL). The deal, which ends a long period of speculation over the quarterback's future, is worth a reported $260 million, according to ESPN, eclipsing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' contract signed only days ago for $255 million over five years.

Tennis-Murray keen to play French Open despite early clay exits

Former world number one Andy Murray said he wants another chance to play at the French Open while he is still fit and healthy after making just one appearance on the Paris clay since reaching the semi-finals in 2017. The 35-year-old, who also reached the Roland Garros final in 2016, suffered his second early exit of the clay season on Thursday with a 6-2 7-6(7) first-round defeat by Italian Andrea Vavassori in Madrid.

Basketball-Griner says she held onto hope in first news conference after Russian detention

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner never lost hope during her near 10-month detention in Russia, the Phoenix Mercury center said on Thursday at her first press conference since returning home. The two-times Olympic gold medallist was released from one of Russia's most notorious penal colonies in a high-profile prisoner exchange with the United States late last year after she was arrested in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)