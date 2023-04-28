Ambati Rayudu becomes fourth player to score a duck as an impact player in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu once again came in as an impact player but again failed to make runs resulting into CSK failure to chase a massive score of 203 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The Indian veteran batter was dismissed for a two-ball duck by the hands of Ravichandran Ashwin. With this knock, Ambati Rayudu became the fourth impact player to lose his wicket without opening his account.

As of now, Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw leads the chart with two ducks as an impact player against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The rising Indian youngster, currently playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders Anukul Roy also joined this list after losing his wicket for a duck against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians' young batter Nehal Wadhera also came in as an impact player against Punjab Kings but failed to open his account.

Along with this whenever an impact player lost his wicket without opening his account, that team ended up on the losing side. The same trend conspired as CSK set out to chase a target of 203 runs, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a cautious start. They could score only 13 runs in their first three overs, with Gaikwad relieving some pressure in the next over by smashing Jason Holder by a four and six. RR bowlers continued to build pressure on CSK batters. Conway gave in to it, handing over a catch to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off on a delivery by Adam Zampa. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was left at 42/1, with Gaikwad (34*) unbeaten.

Zampa got his second wicket. He dismissed Gaikwad for 47 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. Devdutt came running from long-on to take a good catch. CSK was 69/2 in 9.2 overs. CSK was at 71/2 in 10 overs, with Shivam Dube (1*) and Ajinkya Rahane (15*) unbeaten. They needed 132 in the final 10 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin got Rahane for 15 off 13 balls. CSK was 73/3 in 10.2 overs, with Jos Buttler's knock ending Rahane's stay at the crease. Next to go was Rayadu. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck after he attempted to slog sweep but gave a catch to Jason Holder at deep mid-wicket. CSK was 73/4 in 10.4 overs and Ashwin got two quick wickets.

Following that, left-hander all-rounder Mooen Ali and Shivam started to build a partnership. With a six from Dube, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs. Ashwin leaked runs in the 14th over, giving away 15 including two sixes by Shivam. CSK needed 90 in the final six overs.

In the final four overs, CSK needed 74 runs, with Sandeep Sharma giving only four runs in the 16th over.However, Holder gave away 16 runs in the 17th over, including two fours and six by Shivam. CSK needed 58 runs in the final three overs. Shivam Dube brought up his fifty in 29 balls, with two fours and four sixes. CSK needed 37 runs in the final over.

CSK ended their innings at 170/6 in their 20 overs, with Jadeja (23*) unbeaten. (ANI)

