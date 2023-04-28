Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from April 29-May 2 (all times GMT): Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace v West Ham United (1130) * Palace, who beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium in November, are looking to complete their third Premier League double over David Moyes's side, having achieved the feat in the 2013-14 and 2019-20 seasons.

* West Ham have lost one of their last eight away league games against Crystal Palace (W5 D2). West Ham won 3-2 on their last two visits to Selhurst Park. * Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 17 league games against West Ham.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest (1400) * Brentford have won one of their last six league games against Nottingham Forest (D2 L3). The only Premier League meeting between the sides ended in a 2-2 draw in November.

* Brentford have won both of their home league games against newly-promoted sides this season, beating Fulham 3-2 in March and winning 2-0 against Bournemouth in January. * Forest have lost their last six league away games, conceding at least two goals in each of those defeats.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * Following their 3-2 win at Molineux in November, Brighton are looking to complete a league double over Wolves for the first time since 2016-17.

* Wolves, who beat Brighton 1-0 in this fixture last season, have never won consecutive away league games against Brighton. * Wolves are winless in their last five away games (D2 L3).

Sunday, April 30 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1300)

* Villa have won two of their last three games against United (D1), as many as they had in their previous 51. * Following their 3-1 win at Villa Park in November, Villa are looking to complete a first league double over United since 1954-55.

* Villa are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (W8 D2). Fulham v Manchester City (1300)

* Fulham have not beaten Manchester City in 15 previous league meetings (D3 L12). * City have won their last 13 matches against Fulham in all competitions.

* Fulham have lost five of their last seven league games (W2). Bournemouth v Leeds United (1300)

* This is Bournemouth's first home league game against Leeds since a 3-1 defeat in the second-tier Championship in 2014. * Leeds have won 10 of their 13 league games against Bournemouth (D2 L1).

* Each of Bournemouth's last six Premier League home goals has been scored by a different player. Newcastle United v Southampton (1300)

* Newcastle have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton (W7 D3). * Southampton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League away games against Newcastle (D4 L12).

* No side has lost fewer Premier League home games than Newcastle this season. Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1530)

* Liverpool have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs (W13 D6). * Six of Tottenham's last seven Premier League goals against Liverpool have been scored by either Harry Kane (three) or Son Heung-min (three).

* Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight home games in all competitions (eight goals, three assists), scoring at least once in each of his last six. Monday, May 1

Leicester City v Everton (1900) * Following their 2-0 win at Goodison Park in November, Leicester are looking to complete the Premier League double over Everton for only the second time.

* Leicester manager Dean Smith has won four and lost none of his six Premier League meetings with Everton. * Everton have won their last two Premier League away games against Leicester – they have never won three consecutive visits to the Foxes in their league history.

Tuesday, May 2 Arsenal v Chelsea (1900)

* Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea (L1), as many as they had in their previous 23 against them (D6 L13). * Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 16 goals in his 16 Premier League home games this season (nine goals, seven assists).

* Chelsea have lost 11 of their 26 Premier League matches since Thomas Tuchel departed (W7 D8), as many as they lost in their 63 games under the German between January 2021 and September 2022 (W35 D17 L11). (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)