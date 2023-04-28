Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Leclerc completes Baku pole hat-trick for Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday with a scorching lap that ended Red Bull's run of qualifying domination. The pole, in a session twice red-flagged early on due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season after Red Bull had qualified fastest in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Soccer-Man Utd's Garnacho will not be released for Under-20 World Cup, says Ten hag

Manchester United will not release Alejandro Garnacho for the Under-20 World Cup, manager Erik Ten Hag said as the club look to secure a top-four finish and potentially lift a second trophy when they play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Garnacho, who was primed for his senior Argentina debut last month after a stellar season where he has four goals and four assists in all competitions, lost that chance when he injured his ankle.

Soccer-Real Madrid's Modric a doubt for Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid's Luka Modric has suffered a thigh injury, and the veteran midfielder could be a doubt for their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday. Modric, 37, played a little over an hour in Real's 4-2 defeat by Girona over the weekend before he was substituted.

Soccer-Bayern Munich situation difficult but not hopeless-coach Tuchel

Bayern Munich are playing catch-up to leaders Borussia Dortmund for the league title with five games remaining but coach Thomas Tuchel said the situation was not yet hopeless for his team and their shot at an 11th straight league crown. The Bavarians dropped to second place on 59, a point behind Dortmund, after last week's 3-1 loss to Mainz 05. They face bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Soccer-Premier League title race not over, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City are on the verge of moving to the top of the Premier League as they will leapfrog title rivals Arsenal if they beat Fulham on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola is taking nothing for granted even though his side are now favourites to win a third successive top flight title. City travel to Fulham having won nine of their last 10 league matches, most recently a 4-1 win against leaders Arsenal on Wednesday. A win against the London side would lift City a point clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Soccer-Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread

Everton have spent more years in England's top flight than any other club and have not been outside it for 69 years, but that pedigree will count for nothing and relegation will look almost inevitable if they lose at Leicester City on Monday.

Thursday's 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United left Everton 19th on 28 points after mustering one win in 10 games. Their only realistic hope of survival is to claw their way above two of Leicester (29), Nottingham Forest (30) and Leeds (30).

Soccer-Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality

Alexander Isak took a while before starting to justify Newcastle United's club record outlay but as the season nears its end, the Swedish striker is fast becoming a St James's Park idol. Isak reached double figures for the season with two goals in last weekend's 6-1 rout of Tottenham Hotspur and now has four goals in his last five games as Newcastle accelerate towards a Champions League berth for the first time in two decades.

NBA's Phoenix Suns sign new TV deal after broadcaster bankruptcy

The NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury announced a new television and streaming rights deal for their basketball games on Friday, over the objection of the bankrupt U.S. sports broadcaster that currently televises Suns regular-season games. The Suns and Mercury in a statement from the teams' owner said they would deliver all locally broadcast games to television and online streaming through a partnership with Gray Television Inc and video technology startup Kiswe.

Soccer-Mason says positive energy back at Tottenham after Kane reveals Levy meeting

Tottenham Hotspur's players held a 'clear the air' meeting with chairman Daniel Levy after the 6-1 hammering at Newcastle United last weekend, according to striker Harry Kane. The debacle at Newcastle, which more or less put paid to Tottenham's top-four hopes, resulted in the players reimbursing fans' costs for the trip to Tyneside.

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in chaotic Baku practice

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen put in the fastest time right at the chequered flag on Friday in a chaotic sole practice for the new format Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint weekend. The double world champion, last year's winner in Baku, lapped the fast street circuit with a best time of one minute 42.315 seconds with his final effort on the soft tyres.

(With inputs from agencies.)