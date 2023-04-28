Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli fans told not to take title party onto Vesuvius

"We are all pleased for Napoli's success which will bring honour to our region and great joy for people," said Vesuvius park commissioner Raffaele De Luca. "But the celebrations must remain within the limits of civil behaviour," he added. Vesuvius famously erupted in AD79 when it destroyed the nearby Roman city of Pompeii but it remains active. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini and Ken Ferris)

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:28 IST
Soccer-Napoli fans told not to take title party onto Vesuvius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Napoli fans preparing to celebrate the club's first Italian league title since 1990 have been told to steer clear of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that overlooks the southern city of Naples. Park authorities became concerned at reports that Napoli's fanatical fans planned to set off flares to light up Vesuvius in the Italian national colours should the team clinch the title on Sunday, branding the stunt dangerous.

Runaway leaders Napoli will secure the club's third Serie A crown if they beat visitors Salernitana and second-placed Lazio drop points against Inter Milan at San Siro. "We are all pleased for Napoli's success which will bring honour to our region and great joy for people," said Vesuvius park commissioner Raffaele De Luca.

"But the celebrations must remain within the limits of civil behaviour," he added. Vesuvius famously erupted in AD79 when it destroyed the nearby Roman city of Pompeii but it remains active.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023