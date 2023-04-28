Left Menu

Soccer-Liga MX match rescheduled due to volcanic activity in Mexico

Tijuana, coached by former Mexico national team boss Miguel Herrera, are 15th in the table, a point behind 14th-placed Puebla. Both sides are hoping to reach the playoffs, with Puebla a point off the qualification zone.

Soccer-Liga MX match rescheduled due to volcanic activity in Mexico
The top flight Mexican league match between Club Puebla and Club Tijuana has been called off due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano and rescheduled for Saturday, Liga MX said. The Popocatepetl volcano, in the Mexican state of Puebla, has been intensely active with two explosions and more than 150 exhalations over the last week and ash fall was recorded around the volcano on Thursday.

