Soccer-Liga MX match rescheduled due to volcanic activity in Mexico

The top flight Mexican league match between Club Puebla and Club Tijuana has been called off due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano and rescheduled for Saturday, Liga MX said. The Popocatepetl volcano, in the Mexican state of Puebla, has been intensely active with two explosions and more than 150 exhalations over the last week and ash fall was recorded around the volcano on Thursday.

"The match, originally scheduled for Friday 28 April, will now take place on Saturday 29 April at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium at a time to be confirmed," Liga MX said on social media late on Thursday. Tijuana, coached by former Mexico national team boss Miguel Herrera, are 15th in the table, a point behind 14th-placed Puebla. Both sides are hoping to reach the playoffs, with Puebla a point off the qualification zone.

