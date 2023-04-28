Left Menu

Motor racing-Pole provides a much-needed boost for Leclerc

Ferrari needed a boost after a tough start to the Formula One season and Charles Leclerc provided it with a surprise pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday. The 25-year-old has had more success as a recording artist than as a racer so far in 2023, with his piano composition a streaming hit while he has taken only six points from three races.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:27 IST
Motor racing-Pole provides a much-needed boost for Leclerc

Ferrari needed a boost after a tough start to the Formula One season and Charles Leclerc provided it with a surprise pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

The 25-year-old has had more success as a recording artist than as a racer so far in 2023, with his piano composition a streaming hit while he has taken only six points from three races. "The whole team needed it," the elated Monegasque told reporters after qualifying in Baku for Sunday's race.

"It is part of our job in Formula One, you need to deal with rumours and pressure. But it is obviously sometimes a bit more difficult to perform under those circumstances." Ferrari, the sport's oldest and most successful team, drew a complete blank in Australia this month and also failed in a bid to have Carlos Sainz's post-race penalty reviewed.

Leclerc spun out in Melbourne after contact with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. The announced exit of some senior staff has generated more headlines and speculation has swirled about the driver's own future at Maranello and possible interest from Mercedes.

Friday's session, with Saturday now fully devoted to a standalone sprint, ended Red Bull's 100% pole record for the season and brought Leclerc an unexpected third pole in a row in Baku. "The lap today was really, really good and really on the limit. Everything I wanted to do, I did it," Leclerc said.

His first flying lap in the final phase was exactly the same time as Max Verstappen's, with Red Bull's championship leader ahead by virtue of having gone first. The Ferrari driver left nothing on the table second time around.

Leclerc said his car had no upgrade, other than a rear wing adapted to the characteristics of the track, but setup tweaks had worked. "I think we've done a great job with the setup since Australia, we found something on that," he added. "How much is it better, its very difficult to say for now. I think we'll know a bit more on Sunday."

Qualifying has always been his strong point, with nine poles last year but only three wins. He has lined up third, second and seventh so far this year and his main target for the weekend had been to be ahead of Mercedes and Aston Martin.

As a man from Monaco, it is no surprise Leclerc is at home on street circuits hemmed in by walls and metal fences. Of his 19 career poles, two have been at home and two in Singapore. "These are probably my three favourite tracks of the season," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023