LSG beat PBKS by 56 runs

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:36 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in an IPL match here on Friday.

Batting first, LSG piled up an imposing 257/5 with contributions from Kyle Mayers (54 off 24 balls), Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls), Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls). It was the second highest total in history of IPL.

In reply, PBKS were all out for 201 in 19.5 overs with Atharva Taide scoring 66 off 36 balls.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 (Kyle Mayers 54 off 24 balls, Marcus Stoinis 72 off 40 balls, Nicholas Pooran 45 off 19 balls, Kagiso Rabada 2/52) beat Punjab Kings 201 in 19.5 overs (Atharva Taide 66 off 36 balls, Yash Thakur 4/37) by 56 runs.

