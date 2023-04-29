Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Leclerc completes Baku pole hat-trick for Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday with a scorching lap that ended Red Bull's run of qualifying domination. The pole, in a session twice red-flagged early on due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season after Red Bull had qualified fastest in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Soccer-Canada's Beckie calls for better funding and research to tackle injury crisis in women's game

Canada and Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie has joined the growing chorus calling for better research into the prevalence of injuries in women's soccer, saying that alarm bells would ring if their male counterparts were suffering the same fate. The 28-year-old, who helped Canada capture gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is among a group of players who will miss the Women's World Cup that kicks off on July 20 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

Tennis-Electronic Line Calling to be used across ATP Tour from 2025

On-court line judges will be a thing of the past with the ATP set to adopt an Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system across all its events from 2025, the men's tennis governing body said on Friday. The Tour has operated with a combination of ELC Live, ELC Review and on-court line judges at its events but ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said removing line judges altogether would give more accuracy in officiating.

Soccer-Premier League title race not over, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City are on the verge of moving to the top of the Premier League as they will leapfrog title rivals Arsenal if they beat Fulham on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola is taking nothing for granted even though his side are now favourites to win a third successive top flight title. City travel to Fulham having won nine of their last 10 league matches, most recently a 4-1 win against leaders Arsenal on Wednesday. A win against the London side would lift City a point clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Soccer-Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread

Everton have spent more years in England's top flight than any other club and have not been outside it for 69 years, but that pedigree will count for nothing and relegation will look almost inevitable if they lose at Leicester City on Monday.

Thursday's 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United left Everton 19th on 28 points after mustering one win in 10 games. Their only realistic hope of survival is to claw their way above two of Leicester (29), Nottingham Forest (30) and Leeds (30).

Soccer-Turner's late goal earns Man United WSL win over Villa

Manchester United substitute Millie Turner scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in a thrilling encounter on Friday that boosted their Women's Super League title hopes. United stay top on 47 points after 19 games of the 22-game season, six ahead of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have three games in hand over the leaders.

NBA's Phoenix Suns sign new TV deal after broadcaster bankruptcy

The NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury announced a new television and streaming rights deal for their basketball games on Friday, over the objection of the bankrupt U.S. sports broadcaster that currently televises Suns regular-season games. The Suns and Mercury in a statement from the teams' owner said they would deliver all locally broadcast games to television and online streaming through a partnership with Gray Television Inc and video technology startup Kiswe.

Basketball-Durant signs 'lifetime contract' with Nike

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant has signed a 'lifetime contract' with sportswear giant Nike, the NBA star said on Friday, following in the footsteps of greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball players to have lifetime deals. Durant, 34, has been with Nike since he made his NBA debut in 2007 -- the season he won the Rookie of the Year award -- and has released 15 different pairs of basketball sneakers.

Soccer: Qatar's Sheikh Jassim submits final bid for Manchester United - source

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, submitted his final bid for the entirety of Manchester United just before Friday's deadline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. In addition to offering a figure to buy the English Premier League soccer club, Sheikh Jassim's proposal also includes a plan for a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment, the source told Reuters, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Soccer-Napoli fans told not to take title party onto Vesuvius

Napoli fans preparing to celebrate the club's first Italian league title since 1990 have been told to steer clear of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that overlooks the southern city of Naples. Park authorities became concerned at reports that Napoli's fanatical fans planned to set off flares to light up Vesuvius in the Italian national colours should the team clinch the title on Sunday, branding the stunt dangerous.

