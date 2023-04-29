Left Menu

Lyon edges Strasbourg to stay in race for Europe places

Maxence Caqueret gave the visitors the lead with a low strike in the 36th.Lyon finished the game with 10 men as Lukeba received a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in stoppage time.Lyon coach Laurent Blanc dismissed any talk of European ambitions and pleaded for time to develop his young squad.Theres an environment at Lyon which is difficult, delicate and not very positive because the objectives have been stated and validated, Blanc said.

PTI | Strasbourg | Updated: 29-04-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 09:11 IST
Lyon edges Strasbourg to stay in race for Europe places
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Lyon stayed in the race for European spots by rallying past Strasbourg 2-1 to pull within three points of fifth place in the French league.

Strasbourg opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a close-range effort from midfielder Morgan Sanson on Friday.

But Lyon defender Castello Lukeba equalized by converting a rebound in the 32nd. Maxence Caqueret gave the visitors the lead with a low strike in the 36th.

Lyon finished the game with 10 men as Lukeba received a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in stoppage time.

Lyon coach Laurent Blanc dismissed any talk of European ambitions and pleaded for time to develop his young squad.

''There's an environment at Lyon which is difficult, delicate and not very positive because the objectives have been stated and validated,'' Blanc said. ''Our squad has changed a lot. We made many changes, especially by including young players. You need time to learn.'' Strasbourg remained above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Lyon dominated ball possession in the opening minutes but Strasbourg proved more threatening in the final third with a lob from Bellegarde that sailed over the bar in the ninth minute and an angled shot from Habib Diarra that goalkeeper Anthony Lopes saved with his legs in the 14th.

Strasbourg capitalised on the passive Lyon defense to take the lead from a long throw-in. Habib Diallo headed the ball toward Bellegarde, who set up Sanson, on loan from Aston Villa.

Lyon raised its intensity to level with a point-blank shot from Lukeba after goalkeeper Matz Sels saved Corentin Tolisso's header off a corner. Four minutes later, Brazilian wing back Henrique charged down the left wing to square the ball back for Caqueret, who guided a first-time strike into the bottom corner.

The hosts had the opportunity to salvage a point but were let down by poor finishing. Strasbourg wing back Frederic Guilbert met a cross from Eduard Sobol in the 61st only to miss the target with a diving header.

''We will stay up,'' Strasbourg coach Frederic Antonetti said. ''When we play like that, we don't look like a team that will be relegated.'' Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette could have raised his league tally to 21 goals but he hit the post with a curling shot on the turn in the 64th.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Lorient on Sunday while second-placed Marseille plays Auxerre. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023