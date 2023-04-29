Abhilash Tomy completes prestigious Golden Globe Race

Commander Abhilash Tomy, a retired Naval officer, has become the first Indian to complete the prestigious Golden Globe Race.

He finished second in the race, a solo around-the-world sailing race, which started on September 4, 2022 from Les Sables-d'Olonne in France. ''#GGR2022 2nd Arrival Abhilash Tomy (43) / India / Rustler 36 - ''BAYANAT'', finished his 2nd solo around the world,'' says the announcement made on the official page of the race.

