Abhilash Tomy completes prestigious Golden Globe Race
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 11:45 IST
Commander Abhilash Tomy, a retired Naval officer, has become the first Indian to complete the prestigious Golden Globe Race.
He finished second in the race, a solo around-the-world sailing race, which started on September 4, 2022 from Les Sables-d'Olonne in France. ''#GGR2022 2nd Arrival Abhilash Tomy (43) / India / Rustler 36 - ''BAYANAT'', finished his 2nd solo around the world,'' says the announcement made on the official page of the race.
