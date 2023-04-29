Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Electronic Line Calling to be used across ATP Tour from 2025; Soccer-Premier League title race not over, says Man City's Guardiola and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jean Segura's walk-off hit lifts Marlins past Cubs

Jean Segura bounced an RBI single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The Marlins are 8-0 this season in one-run games. They are also 14-0 when holding opponents to four runs or less. They are 0-13 otherwise.

Motor racing-Leclerc completes Baku pole hat-trick for Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday with a scorching lap that ended Red Bull's run of qualifying domination. The pole, in a session twice red-flagged early on due to crashes, was Ferrari's first of the Formula One season after Red Bull had qualified fastest in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Tennis-Electronic Line Calling to be used across ATP Tour from 2025

On-court line judges will be a thing of the past with the ATP set to adopt an Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system across all its events from 2025, the men's tennis governing body said on Friday. The Tour has operated with a combination of ELC Live, ELC Review and on-court line judges at its events but ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said removing line judges altogether would give more accuracy in officiating.

NHL roundup: Panthers storm back, force Game 7 vs. Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk scored the first of three unanswered goals as the Florida Panthers erased a third-period deficit and downed the visiting Boston Bruins 7-5 on Friday in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers leveled the best-of-seven series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins at three wins apiece. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday in Boston.

Soccer-Premier League title race not over, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City are on the verge of moving to the top of the Premier League as they will leapfrog title rivals Arsenal if they beat Fulham on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola is taking nothing for granted even though his side are now favourites to win a third successive top flight title. City travel to Fulham having won nine of their last 10 league matches, most recently a 4-1 win against leaders Arsenal on Wednesday. A win against the London side would lift City a point clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Soccer-Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread

Everton have spent more years in England's top flight than any other club and have not been outside it for 69 years, but that pedigree will count for nothing and relegation will look almost inevitable if they lose at Leicester City on Monday.

Thursday's 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United left Everton 19th on 28 points after mustering one win in 10 games. Their only realistic hope of survival is to claw their way above two of Leicester (29), Nottingham Forest (30) and Leeds (30).

Soccer-Turner's late goal earns Man United WSL win over Villa

Manchester United substitute Millie Turner scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in a thrilling encounter on Friday that boosted their Women's Super League title hopes. United stay top on 47 points after 19 games of the 22-game season, six ahead of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have three games in hand over the leaders.

Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp wary of Spurs threat

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp thought his television was broken after seeing the scoreline in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, warning the north London club remain dangerous opponents despite their thrashing. On Sunday, Liverpool host European qualifying rivals Spurs, who are without a win in their last three games and were humbled by third-placed Newcastle last Sunday, conceding five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

Basketball-Durant signs 'lifetime contract' with Nike

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant has signed a 'lifetime contract' with sportswear giant Nike, the NBA star said on Friday, following in the footsteps of greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball players to have lifetime deals. Durant, 34, has been with Nike since he made his NBA debut in 2007 -- the season he won the Rookie of the Year award -- and has released 15 different pairs of basketball sneakers.

Soccer-Napoli fans told not to take title party onto Vesuvius

Napoli fans preparing to celebrate the club's first Italian league title since 1990 have been told to steer clear of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that overlooks the southern city of Naples. Park authorities became concerned at reports that Napoli's fanatical fans planned to set off flares to light up Vesuvius in the Italian national colours should the team clinch the title on Sunday, branding the stunt dangerous.

