Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea players baffled by poor form, says Sterling

"We need to look in the right direction and look to whoever comes in as the next manager to build for the future," said Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for about 47.5 million pounds ($59.72 million) in July. "I enjoyed my time at my previous club and won a lot of trophies.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:51 IST
Soccer-Chelsea players baffled by poor form, says Sterling
Representative Image

Chelsea's players are struggling to find answers for their poor run of form this season, Raheem Sterling said, but the attacker maintained that the Premier League club can turn around their fortunes under the right manager. Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday left them 11th in the standings, stumbling towards possibly their worst campaign since the 1993/94 season - when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle - despite their new U.S. owners' huge outlay on players.

"We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry and disappointed. There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can't understand what has just happened," Sterling told The Sun in an interview published on Friday. "It's tough to take. You are always trying to look for a positive solution. There will be conversations, players trying to come to terms with what has happened in the last ten minutes or so. It's not easy."

Chelsea are currently being led by interim boss Frank Lampard, with former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner for the permanent role. "We need to look in the right direction and look to whoever comes in as the next manager to build for the future," said Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for about 47.5 million pounds ($59.72 million) in July.

"I enjoyed my time at my previous club and won a lot of trophies. But I like a new challenge and this is the challenge I signed up for. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week. "The ability in the dressing room is undeniable and if we have someone who can take control of that we are more than capable of challenging every year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023