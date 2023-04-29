Merla supports Whangarei rally, offers doubles prize money for APRC winners

Former Indian rally driver Vamcy Merla has extended his support to the International Rally of Whangarei, the third round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) qualifier for Pacific Cup, scheduled to be held here from May 12 to 14. Merla has also doubled the prize money.

The former promoter of Indian National Rally Championship -4W (INRC) has intervened and made sure that the India round of the APRC 2023 had over 15 entries, encouraging about a dozen drivers to make their debut in the international event at home. Merla is now supporting the organisers of the International Rally of Whangarei, which is being held first the time after the COVID-19 break.

Across the May 12-14 weekend, Northland New Zealand will host international and national teams contesting for both the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC) and the APRC Pacific Cup.

''Vamcy has obviously set his goals onto the international scene in his mission to support competitors in the APRC,'' Vicky Chandhok, president of the FIA APRC Working Group said in a statement. The event is divided into 18 competitive Special Stages (SS) covering 254Km of the region's fast and flowing cambered roads. Indians are expected in the finale at Indonesia and the three-time APRC champion and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill is expected to be a strong contender.

