Left Menu

Merla supports Whangarei rally, offers doubles prize money for APRC winners

Former Indian rally driver Vamcy Merla has extended his support to the International Rally of Whangarei, the third round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship APRC qualifier for Pacific Cup, scheduled to be held here from May 12 to 14.

PTI | Whangarei | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 14:32 IST
Merla supports Whangarei rally, offers doubles prize money for APRC winners
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@audisport)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Former Indian rally driver Vamcy Merla has extended his support to the International Rally of Whangarei, the third round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) qualifier for Pacific Cup, scheduled to be held here from May 12 to 14. Merla has also doubled the prize money.

The former promoter of Indian National Rally Championship -4W (INRC) has intervened and made sure that the India round of the APRC 2023 had over 15 entries, encouraging about a dozen drivers to make their debut in the international event at home. Merla is now supporting the organisers of the International Rally of Whangarei, which is being held first the time after the COVID-19 break.

Across the May 12-14 weekend, Northland New Zealand will host international and national teams contesting for both the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC) and the APRC Pacific Cup.

''Vamcy has obviously set his goals onto the international scene in his mission to support competitors in the APRC,'' Vicky Chandhok, president of the FIA APRC Working Group said in a statement. The event is divided into 18 competitive Special Stages (SS) covering 254Km of the region's fast and flowing cambered roads. Indians are expected in the finale at Indonesia and the three-time APRC champion and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill is expected to be a strong contender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023