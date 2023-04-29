Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr's slim title hopes alive

With five matches remaining this season, Al-Nassr remain second in the league, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad having played a game more than their rivals. Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220 million), had looked disgruntled in recent weeks as Al-Nassr failed to score in three straight games.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 14:44 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo scores to keep Al-Nassr's slim title hopes alive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in four games on Friday to help Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al-Raed, keeping alive the team's slim Saudi Pro League title hopes. With five matches remaining this season, Al-Nassr remain second in the league, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad having played a game more than their rivals.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220 million), had looked disgruntled in recent weeks as Al-Nassr failed to score in three straight games. After the dismissal of coach Rudi Garcia this month, Al-Nassr were knocked out of the King Cup by lowly Al-Wahda and, having also lost the Super Cup title, are looking at the prospect of finishing the season without any silverware.

Ronaldo's smile was back at Alawwal Park on Friday, however, as he celebrated a fourth-minute headed goal in trademark fashion. The 38-year-old Portuguese forward also contributed to Abdul Rahman Gharib's second goal with another header but his frown returned when he was denied a penalty in the second half.

The goal was Ronaldo's 12th in 12 league games this season, six behind the Saudi Pro League's joint leading scorers -- Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad's Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023