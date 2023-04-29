Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc crashes but takes pole for Baku sprint race

The pole completed a double for the Monegasque, who will also start from the top slot in Sunday's grand prix after qualifying fastest on Friday. Mexican Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row for the sprint race with Red Bull team mate and championship leader Max Verstappen lining up third and George Russell fourth for Mercedes. The top eight in the sprint race score points.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 15:00 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc crashes but takes pole for Baku sprint race
Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed on his final flying lap but still secured pole position for Formula One's first standalone sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday. The pole completed a double for the Monegasque, who will also start from the top slot in Sunday's grand prix after qualifying fastest on Friday.

Mexican Sergio Perez will join Leclerc on the front row for the sprint race with Red Bull teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen lining up third and George Russell fourth for Mercedes. The Saturday qualifying session is a new format approved by teams earlier in the week, replacing what had been a final practice. The top eight in the sprint race score points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023