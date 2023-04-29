Left Menu

Motorcycling-Espargaro rides his luck to snatch pole at Spanish GP

Having twice dodged misfortune in practice, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Jack Miller and Jorge Martin in a rain-hit qualifying session in Jerez on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 15:30 IST
Motorcycling-Espargaro rides his luck to snatch pole at Spanish GP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Having twice dodged misfortune in practice, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Jack Miller and Jorge Martin in a rain-hit qualifying session in Jerez on Saturday. With dark clouds overhead and some rain in the buildup to Q2, Espargaro snuck into the lead with seconds to spare, ahead of KTM's Australian Miller in second and Pramac Racing's Martin in third.

Spaniard Espargaro will count himself lucky to have taken pole in front of his home crowd, having narrowly avoided hitting a cat that strayed onto the track earlier in the day before taking a fall during practice. "It's been a crazy morning," Espargaro said. "Unfortunately I had a crash. When I saw the rain I was a bit angry and disappointed, but I'm happy because I controlled everything until the last lap and really pushed."

Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia will line up fourth and fifth on Sunday after coming through a hotly contested Q1. In Q1, the pair of Binder and Bagnaia beat championship leader Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo - who took pole in Jerez for three straight years between 2019-2021.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini, who suffered a right shoulder blade fracture in the MotoGP season-opener in Portugal last month, was expected to return to competition this weekend but withdrew in pain. "He said it is too painful after a couple of laps, it is too hard to ride. We don't want to take too many risks, so he decided to stop," Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said.

Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is also ruled out for the weekend and was replaced by Iker Lecuona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023