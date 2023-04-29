Cricket for visually challenged: Nepal women beat India by 10 wickets to clinch series 3-1

Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-04-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
An unbeaten 209-run opening partnership between Mankeshi Chaudhary and Binita Pun helped Nepal beat India by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in a five-match Women's T20 series for the visually challenged.

Nepal had won the first match, while India levelled the series in the next match only for Nepal to take the lead in the series in the third match.

Nepal Captain Bhagwati Bhattari won the toss and sent India to bat first. India lost quick wickets in the first six overs but managed 207 for 6 in 20 overs. Ganga was top scorer for India with 56 from 27 balls.

In reply, Mankeshi scored 116 off 59 balls with 17 fours and Pun smashed 89 off 50 balls as the target was achieved in 17.5 overs.

Brief Scores: India 207/6 in 20 overs (H Ganga 56) lost to Nepal 209/0 in 17.5 overs (Mankeshi Chaudhary 116 off 59 balls, Binita Pun 89 off 50 balls) by 10 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

