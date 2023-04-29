Left Menu

Motor racing-Azerbaijan stays on F1 calendar until 2026

To date no driver has won more than once in Azerbaijan.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2026 after a three-year extension was announced on Saturday. The country pays significant hosting fees to commercial rights holders Liberty Media but the fast city circuit is also a challenge for drivers and has a reputation for crashes and excitement since its debut in 2016.

Baku is hosting the first sprint race of the season this weekend. To date, no driver has won more than once in Azerbaijan.

"The Baku City Circuit has become a hugely popular venue for Formula One," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement. "It is an incredible circuit which always delivers huge drama, and has played host to some of the most exciting races in recent memory. We are delighted to extend our relationship."

