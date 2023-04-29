Left Menu

Olympics-Ukraine may lose weightlifting places after third doping violation

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which would decide on any such punishment, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Alina Marushchak, who won gold at the 2021 world championships in the women's 81 kg category, became the latest to be provisionally suspended in March due to the presence of Hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and masking agent prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:35 IST
Olympics-Ukraine may lose weightlifting places after third doping violation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine are at risk of losing quota places for Olympic weightlifting at the Paris 2024 Games after a third athlete was provisionally suspended due to an anti-doping rule violation, Inside The Games reported. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which would decide on any such punishment, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Alina Marushchak, who won gold at the 2021 world championships in the women's 81 kg category, became the latest to be provisionally suspended in March due to the presence of Hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and masking agent prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Two other Ukrainians -- Ruslan Kozhakin and Bohdan Taranenko -- were suspended in October for the presence of Trimetazidine, a WADA-banned hormone, and metabolic modulator, according to the International Testing Agency.

If they are found guilty, the three face bans of at least four years each. By IWF rules an independent panel may withdraw quota places for both men and women if three sanctions are handed out for doping violations by athletes or others in one member federation within a 12-month period.

Ukraine won eight medals at the recently concluded European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia, including two golds. The country has said it would boycott the Olympics Games if Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete, even as neutrals, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Cabinet secretary Oleh Nemchinov said last month Ukraine's athletes would also not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they have to compete against Russians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023