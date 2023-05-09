Sports News Roundup: NBA-Jokic fined $25,000, will not be suspended for Ishbia incident; Olympics-U.S. man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Jokic fined $25,000, will not be suspended for Ishbia incident

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will not face a suspension after making contact with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of their conference semi-finals playoff series on Sunday. The NBA handed Jokic a $25,000 fine after he made contact with Ishbia in an attempt to take the game ball away from him and again when the game ball went further into the crowd at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

Olympics-U.S. man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges

A man that U.S. prosecutors charged with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics pleaded guilty on Monday, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York said. Eric Lira, 43, last year became the first individual charged under the Rodchenkov Act, a federal law that allows criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors.

Soccer-Three players investigated by prosecutors after brawl in Argentine derby

River Plate's Agustin Palavecino and Boca Juniors' Marcos Rojo and Luis Vazquez are under investigation by Buenos Aires prosecutors, Argentine media reported, following a fiery brawl that led to seven red cards in River's 1-0 win in the Argentine derby on Sunday. As the 'Superclasico' between Argentina's two most popular teams was heading for a goalless draw, the referee awarded a stoppage-time penalty to River that Miguel Angel Borja converted to hand the league leaders victory, leaving defending champions Boca 13th in the table.

Soccer-Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year, while sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bagged the top women's honour at the awards ceremony on Monday. Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team, who were named World Team of the Year after their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cricket-Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the Ashes after he was ruled out for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury on Tuesday. Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January this year.

MLB roundup: Cards' Willson Contreras stars in return to Chicago

Willson Contreras made his return to Chicago and delivered a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning among his two hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. St. Louis has posted back-to-back victories for the first time in nearly a month. Before a Sunday win at Detroit, the Cardinals had lost eight consecutive games. Chicago lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Rugby-Wallabies scrumhalf White to stay in Australia but heading west

Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White has signed up to stay in Australia until the end of 2025 but will be swapping Canberra for Perth after electing to play Super Rugby Pacific for Western Force from next season. The 32-year-old, who started his career at the ACT Brumbies academy, has been first choice in the number nine shirt for Australia since returning from Europe in 2020 and was included in new coach Eddie Jones's first training squad last month.

Golf-Furyk named as third U.S. vice captain for Ryder Cup

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for leadership and experience, named Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains on Monday for this year's event in Italy. Furyk boasts a wealth of Ryder Cup experience having played in the biennial competition between the United States and Europe in nine consecutive editions from 1997 while serving as captain in 2018 and vice captain in 2016 and 2021.

Motor racing-Leclerc says Ferrari 'struggling like crazy" with their car

Ferrari are struggling with an inconsistent car that is competitive in qualifying but off pace in the race, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz said after a difficult Miami Grand Prix. The Italian team's next outing is a home one at Imola and fans will be apprehensive after a weekend that delivered far less than hoped for.

NHL-Toronto face high-stakes uphill climb in Stanley Cup playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not won a game since being labelled Stanley Cup favourites ahead of the second round of the playoffs and, barring a stunning turnaround, are headed for what could be a turbulent offseason of major change. It is a far cry from nine days ago when the Maple Leafs finally exorcised their postseason demons to reach the second round for the first time since 2004 after having lost their opening playoff series in each of the last six years.

