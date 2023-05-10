Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia's Cummins wants to play until he's 35, wary of burnout; Soccer-Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure, says captain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia's Cummins wants to play until he's 35, wary of burnout

Australia captain Pat Cummins wants to play international cricket for another five years but has already experienced one period of burnout which forced him to reassess the balance in his life. The 30-year-old paceman played his first test as a teenager in South Africa in 2011 but did not play his second until six years later as he was nursed through a series of injuries.

Soccer-Asian champions China ready to face World Cup pressure, says captain

China won their first title in 16 years when they beat South Korea in the Women's Asian Cup final in 2022 and captain Wang Shanshan said they must now cope with the pressure of being regional champions at the World Cup. Wang scored five goals to be named the Asian Cup's best player in February last year, China's 3-2 win over the Koreans in the final showing how much progress had been made in Chinese women's football over the years, she added.

NHL-Avalanche captain Landeskog to miss entire 2023-24 season

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will have a cartilage transplant in his right knee this week and is expected to miss a second consecutive National Hockey League season (NHL), the team announced on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Swedish forward, who already sat out the entire 2022-23 regular season and playoffs after arthroscopic knee surgery last October, will undergo the latest procedure on Wednesday in Chicago.

Soccer-Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93

Former Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal, the first footballer to play in five World Cups, has died at the age of 93, local media announced on Tuesday. 'Tota', as Carbajal was known, appeared in goal for Mexico at the World Cups in Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966, in which he made 11 caps for his country.

Tennis-Pegula upset with Madrid organisers after finalists denied speeches

World number three Jessica Pegula has criticised Madrid Open organisers after the American and her fellow women's doubles finalists were not allowed to make speeches at the trophy ceremony. Pegula and Coco Gauff lost the women's doubles final 6-1 6-4 to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday and none of the players were given the chance to address the audience.

Baseball-Mets, Phillies set to play series in London next year

Major League Baseball (MLB) is expected to send the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies across the Atlantic Ocean next year for their annual London Series of games, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday. MLB first put on games in London in 2019 and last year rolled out plans to hold regular-season games there as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Tennis-Sinner embracing more positive mindset ahead of Italian Open

Jannik Sinner said he is now playing with a different mindset and is not afraid to predict he can win the "big, big matches" as the Italian returns to the court in front of his home fans in Rome this week. Sinner withdrew from the Barcelona Open quarter-finals last month due to illness and skipped the Madrid Open the following week, but the 21-year-old said he is fully fit for the Italian Open.

Tennis-Kenin moves into Rome second round with battling win, Fernandez out

Sofia Kenin was made to work hard by Cristina Bucsa at the Italian Open on Tuesday, before the former Australian Open champion prevailed 6-3 6-7(8) 7-5 to set up a second round meeting with world number two Aryna Sabalenka. American Kenin, who was once ranked number four but has slipped to 134 in the world following her 2020 Melbourne Park triumph due to illness and injuries, was far from her best but managed to get past Bucsa in a little over three hours.

Soccer-'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni said he does not care where Lionel Messi plays his club football as long as he feels comfortable and happy. Messi's future at Paris Saint Germain has been the subject of much speculation over the last week after the Qatari-owned club suspended him for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session.

Motorcycling-Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday. Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-times premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

