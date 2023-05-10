Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia's Cummins wants to play until he's 35, wary of burnout; Soccer-City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia's Cummins wants to play until he's 35, wary of burnout

Australia captain Pat Cummins wants to play international cricket for another five years but has already experienced one period of burnout which forced him to reassess the balance in his life. The 30-year-old paceman played his first test as a teenager in South Africa in 2011 but did not play his second until six years later as he was nursed through a series of injuries.

Soccer-City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish

Manchester City will be "unstoppable" at home when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, winger Jack Grealish said. City earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday after Kevin De Bruyne's stunning low strike cancelled out Vinicius Jr's opener for Real.

MLB roundup: Yankees blast A's in Aaron Judge's return

Gleyber Torres homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees beat the visiting Oakland Athletics 10-5 on Tuesday night. The Yankees welcomed Aaron Judge back from the 10-game injured list due to a strained right hip and saw him go 0-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Judge scored during New York's five-run third off Oakland starter Drew Rucinski (0-3) as the Yankees have scored 24 runs in their past three games.

Tennis-Pegula upset with Madrid organisers after finalists denied speeches

World number three Jessica Pegula has criticised Madrid Open organisers after the American and her fellow women's doubles finalists were not allowed to make speeches at the trophy ceremony. Pegula and Coco Gauff lost the women's doubles final 6-1 6-4 to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday and none of the players were given the chance to address the audience.

Baseball-Mets, Phillies set to play series in London next year

Major League Baseball (MLB) is expected to send the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies across the Atlantic Ocean next year for their annual London Series of games, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday. MLB first put on games in London in 2019 and last year rolled out plans to hold regular-season games there as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Tennis-Sinner embracing more positive mindset ahead of Italian Open

Jannik Sinner said he is now playing with a different mindset and is not afraid to predict he can win the "big, big matches" as the Italian returns to the court in front of his home fans in Rome this week. Sinner withdrew from the Barcelona Open quarter-finals last month due to illness and skipped the Madrid Open the following week, but the 21-year-old said he is fully fit for the Italian Open.

Motorcycling-Honda say Marquez fit for French Grand Prix

Honda rider Marc Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from a hand injury, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday. Marquez underwent surgery after breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand following a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal. The injury ruled out him of races in Argentina, Texas and Spain.

Tennis-Kenin moves into Rome second round with battling win, Fernandez out

Sofia Kenin was made to work hard by Cristina Bucsa at the Italian Open on Tuesday, before the former Australian Open champion prevailed 6-3 6-7(8) 7-5 to set up a second round meeting with world number two Aryna Sabalenka. American Kenin, who was once ranked number four but has slipped to 134 in the world following her 2020 Melbourne Park triumph due to illness and injuries, was far from her best but managed to get past Bucsa in a little over three hours.

Soccer-'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves

Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni said he does not care where Lionel Messi plays his club football as long as he feels comfortable and happy. Messi's future at Paris Saint Germain has been the subject of much speculation over the last week after the Qatari-owned club suspended him for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session.

Tennis-Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay

World number three Daniil Medvedev said he wants to focus on playing more spin and sharpen his slide to develop his game on clay as he gears up for Italian Open this week. Medvedev has previously described himself as a "hard court specialist", having won 18 of his 19 titles, including the 2021 U.S. Open, on hard courts.

