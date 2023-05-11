Sports News Roundup: Golf-Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship; Cricket-Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods was not on the full field list for next week's PGA Championship, the golf major's organisers said on Wednesday, as the 15-times major champion continues to recover from an ankle surgery. Woods, who withdrew from the Masters midway through last month's tournament due to injury, underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Cricket-Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out

With the match schedule still under wraps and the main title contenders preoccupied with test cricket, there is a distinct lack of buzz around the 50-overs World Cup five months out from its expected start in October. The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has said the dates and venues for the 13th edition of the showpiece tournament would be out in "due course" and the host Indian board maintains the same.

MLB roundup: Red Sox's Kenley Jansen notches 400th save

Raimel Tapia's pinch-hit double drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 400th career save as the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Wednesday to earn a split of their two-game series. Jansen pitched one inning and allowed one hit, striking out Travis d'Arnaud to end the game and earn his ninth save. Jansen, who pitched for the Braves last season and led the National League in saves with 41, is the seventh player to record 400 saves and trails No. 6 Billy Wagner, who has 422.

Soccer-Chelsea hammer Leicester to close on Man United in WSL title race

Chelsea scored four first-half goals en route to a 6-0 thrashing of Leicester City that closed the gap on Manchester United at the top of the Women's Super League to a single point.

The Blues, reigning WSL champions, moved up to 49 points from 19 games, with United one point ahead having played one more match. The sides meet at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Soccer-Inter ride fast start to take control of semi-final derby

Inter Milan scored two early goals to secure an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday and stay on course to become the first Italian team to win the trophy since they did so in 2010. Inter struck after eight and 11 minutes, with Edin Dzeko smashing in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco's cross to stun their city rivals at the San Siro.

US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday blocked the NBA's Phoenix Suns from moving ahead with a television and streaming rights deal for its basketball games, saying the team violated the rights of its current broadcast partner, the bankrupt Diamond Sports Group. The Phoenix Suns last month announced they would broadcast future games to television and online streaming through a partnership with Gray Television Inc and video technology startup Kiswe.

NFL-Frankfurt Stadium to host Kansas City Chiefs in maiden NFL game

The German city of Frankfurt will host NFL games for the first time with two fixtures scheduled for November, the National Football League announced on Wednesday. Five international fixtures will take place over October and November with three in London.

Soccer-Juventus accounting case could be shifted from home city Turin

A false accounting case against Juventus could be shifted from the soccer club's home city of Turin to either Milan or Rome at the request of defence lawyers, judicial and legal sources said on Wednesday. Judge Marco Picco has asked Italy's top court to decide on the request in a move that will slow down proceedings.

Tennis-Wawrinka makes short work of Ivashka in Rome opener

Former world number three Stan Wawrinka shone following a rain delay at the Italian Open on Wednesday as the oldest player in the men's draw powered past Ilya Ivashka 6-2 6-4 to book his place in the second round. The 38-year-old took to the court after a 90-minute delay but proved too good for world number 73 Ivashka once the match began as he blasted 26 winners and converted three of his six breakpoint chances to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.

Cycling-Groves wins chaotic Giro stage five after dog causes Evenepoel crash

Favourite Remco Evenepoel crashed twice on stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, the first time after a dog strayed on to the road in treacherous conditions caused by driving rain, before Kaden Groves won the stage in a bunch sprint. The riders spent the majority of the 171km route from Atripalda to Salerno in the rain and they had to go cautiously on the descents, but chaos ensued when two big crashes ahead of the final sprint split the bunch.

(With inputs from agencies.)