Sports News Roundup: Golf-Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship; Cricket-Ageless Dhoni reinvents himself to remain useful in IPL and more

Golf-Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods was not on the full field list for next week's PGA Championship, the golf major's organisers said on Wednesday, as the 15-times major champion continues to recover from an ankle surgery. Woods, who withdrew from the Masters midway through last month's tournament due to injury, underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Cricket-Ageless Dhoni reinvents himself to remain useful in IPL

It has been nearly four years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit international cricket, but the 41-year-old continues to deliver the goods for Chennai Super Kings after reinventing himself as a lower-order enforcer with the bat this season. Dhoni retired from the international duties in 2019 as India's most successful captain, having led the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2007 and the 50-over crown four years later.

Cricket-Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out

With the match schedule still under wraps and the main title contenders preoccupied with test cricket, there is a distinct lack of buzz around the 50-overs World Cup five months out from its expected start in October. The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has said the dates and venues for the 13th edition of the showpiece tournament would be out in "due course" and the host Indian board maintains the same.

Surfing-Trailblazer Waida hoping to trigger Indonesia surfing wave

Bali's iconic surf breaks have nurtured generations of local talents whose dreams of going professional have invariably been dumped by the high costs of pursuing success. But some may now push a little harder against the tide after seeing trailblazer Rio Waida on the Championship Tour of the World Surf League.

Tennis-Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini

Andy Murray's chances of being seeded for the French Open were dented on Wednesday when the former world number one lost to Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Italian Open. Just days after winning the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown, his first title since 2019 and first on clay since 2016, Murray delivered another inconsistent claycourt performance in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 defeat by Fognini.

Tennis-Italian Open must offer women equal pay before 2025, says Jabeur

World number seven Ons Jabeur said women players should not have to wait to receive the same prize money as their male counterparts at the Italian Open after tournament organisers announced plans to achieve pay parity by 2025. Tennis has sought to be a leader in the battle for equality in the last couple of decades with equal prize money offered to men and women at the four Grand Slams.

Athletics-Banned Botswana runner Amos says selling 'famous' Olympic silver medal

Nijel Amos said he is selling Botswana's first Olympic medal, his 800m silver from the 2012 London Games, to help support his family after he received a three-year doping ban last week. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it banned Amos for three years on May 3 after an out-of-competition test detected a banned metabolite in his urine sample. The ban was reduced from four years after Amos signed an admission, it added.

Figure Skating-Hungary pulls out of hosting 2024 Euro Championships

Hungary's skating federation said the country has withdrawn from hosting the 2024 European Figure Skating Championships due to the economic impact of Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine. Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

NFL-Frankfurt Stadium to host Kansas City Chiefs in maiden NFL game

The German city of Frankfurt will host NFL games for the first time with two fixtures scheduled for November, the National Football League announced on Wednesday. Five international fixtures will take place over October and November with three in London.

Tennis-Madrid organisers apologise for denying women's doubles finalists speeches

The organisers of the Madrid Open have apologised to the women's doubles finalists of this year's tournament following criticism for denying players the opportunity to make speeches at the trophy ceremony. Singles world number three Jessica Pegula, who partnered Coco Gauff in their 6-1 6-4 defeat by Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, said on Sunday she was left disappointed after organisers did not allow the finalists to address fans.

