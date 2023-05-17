Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals; Soccer-Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals

Holder Novak Djokovic powered past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a tense match to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday and remain on track for a seventh title in Rome. Djokovic made slow starts to his opening two matches but the fired-up world number one quickly opened up a 3-0 lead and let slip two opportunities to break Rio champion Norrie a second time before taking the first set on serve.

Soccer-Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race

Cristiano Ronaldo revived Al-Nassr's slim hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League title in his first season at the club after scoring a penalty to help them to a 2-0 victory over Al-Ta'ee on Tuesday. With league leaders Al-Ittihad throwing away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr drew to within three points of the top spot with three games remaining in the season.

Soccer-Inzaghi always believed that Inter would reach Champions League final

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi said he never doubted that his team could reach the Champions League final as they completed a resounding 3-0 aggregate victory over rivals AC Milan on Tuesday. A month ago, Inzaghi faced criticism and was under pressure after a lacklustre run of results, yet his side has turned it around and their 1-0 semi-final second leg win over Milan was their eighth in a row in all competitions.

'Very strong' Nepali sherpa sets Everest record with 27th ascent

A Nepali sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 27th time on Wednesday, beating his own record, a government official and his hiking company said. Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, scaled the 8,849 metre (29,032-foot) mountain early in the morning along the traditional southeast ridge route, guiding a foreign climber.

Golf-Rahm, Smith and Fitzpatrick form PGA Championship major attraction

Spaniard Jon Rahm, Australian Cameron Smith and Briton Matt Fitzpatrick were put together on Tuesday in a star-studded group of major champions for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship. World number one Rahm, winner of last month's Masters, joins U.S. Open champion Fitzpatrick, and Smith, who won last year's British Open before jumping to the LIV Golf, in a marquee threesome that will be among the early starters at Oak Hill on Thursday going off the 10th tee at 8:33 AM ET (1233 GMT).

Soccer-Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final

A second-half goal by forward Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over rivals AC Milan in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday, sealing a 3-0 aggregate win to book their ticket to the showpiece in Istanbul.

Milan recovered some of the spark they lacked in the first leg but Inter's Martinez put the tie to bed when he struck powerfully from close range in the 74th minute at the San Siro.

MLB roundup: Jorge Soler's walk-off HR pushes Marlins past Nats

Jorge Soler hit a two-out, two-strike walk-off home run in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the visiting Washington Nationals 5-4 on Tuesday night. Trailing 4-2 with two outs and none on in the ninth, Garrett Cooper doubled and scored on Luis Arraez's single. On a 3-2 pitch, Soler belted a 99-mph fastball from reliever Hunter Harvey (2-1). The exit velocity was 111 mph, and the ball traveled 405 feet to left as the Marlins improved to 13-1 this year in one-run games.

Soccer-Thai FA apologises for SEA Games final brawls

Thai football chiefs apologised on Wednesday and promised "severe punishments" for wrongdoers after brawls marred the South East Asia Games soccer final against Indonesia in Cambodia. Indonesia won the under-23 match 5-2 on Tuesday after extra time, by which time Thailand had been reduced to eight players and the Indonesians to 10 in the wake of four red cards and two all-in brawls.

NBA-Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said he took full accountability for his actions, in a statement published by U.S. media on Tuesday after another social media video emerged showing the two-time All-Star holding what appeared to be a gun.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities on Sunday, roughly two months after a similar incident that saw him suspended for eight games when he appeared in a live-streaming video on Instagram holding a firearm at a nightclub.

Tennis-Rybakina, Swiatek set to renew rivalry in Rome quarter-final

Elena Rybakina has comfortably won both her matches against Iga Swiatek this year but expects a tougher test against the world number one when the pair face off on clay at the Italian Open later on Wednesday. Rybakina downed Swiatek in straight sets at the Australian Open in January and ended her title defence at Indian Wells with both matches played on hardcourts, where the Wimbledon champion used her booming serve and groundstrokes to good effect.

