Sports News Roundup: Diving-No medal sale as airline steps in to fly Mexican Olympians to worlds; Tennis-Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarter-final exit and more

Diving-No medal sale as airline steps in to fly Mexican Olympians to worlds

Mexico's largest airline has offered to fly Olympic divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez to this year's world championships for free after government funding cuts forced them to try to find ways to pay their own passage. Elite Mexican aquatic athletes have been driven to selling towels and bathing suits among other fund-raising initiatives since government funding was cut in a row over the governance of the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN).

Tennis-Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarter-final exit

Novak Djokovic said the long-awaited "shift of generations" has finally come to men's tennis after the world number one lost to 20-year-old Dane Holger Rune in the Italian Open quarter-finals. The 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, and Roger Federer have dominated the ATP Tour for nearly two decades but age and injury have been catching up with them in recent years.

Golf-Koepka brings lessons from Masters letdown into PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka returns to the major stage for this week's PGA Championship hoping the lessons he learned after squandering a final-round lead at last month's Masters will serve him well at Oak Hill Country Club. Four-times major champion Koepka took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Masters but closed with a disappointing 75 to finish in a share of second place and left to wonder what went wrong.

Soccer-Man City outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Manchester City marched into the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons after outclassing holders Real Madrid 4-0 for a 5-1 aggregate victory at a raucous Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Bernardo Silva's first-half double put City in control against the 14-time European champions and an own goal by Eder Militao after the break and a late fourth from Julian Alvarez sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's side as they avenged last year's bitter semi-final loss.

Tennis-Rune upsets Djokovic to storm into Rome semi-finals, injured Swiatek retires

Holger Rune sent an off-color Novak Djokovic tumbling out of the Italian Open on Wednesday as the young Dane prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-2 in an epic battle against the defending champion to secure his place in the semi-finals. For the first time since 2004, neither Djokovic nor the injured Rafa Nadal will be in the Rome final.

Soccer-I had feeling Man City were ready to deliver, says Guardiola

Manchester City were perfectly prepared with the right mix of calmness and tension for their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday. The English champions dismantled the holders 4-0 with a ruthless display to secure a 5-1 aggregate win and reach the final against Inter Milan when they will bid to win European club soccer's most prestigious trophy for the first time.

Tennis-Kyrgios forced to miss French Open after hurting foot during robbery: agent

Nick Kyrgios was forced to miss the French Open due to a foot injury sustained during the theft of his car and not because of a knee problem, his agent said on Thursday. The Wimbledon finalist's mother was held up at gunpoint by a Canberra suspect near his house and his Tesla stolen earlier this month, police allege.

MLB roundup: Astros score four in ninth, stun Cubs

Kyle Tucker slapped a two-run, walk-off single to center field and the host Houston Astros capped a stunning six-run rally with a four-run ninth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Wednesday. Houston completed a three-game sweep of the Cubs by rallying against reliever Keegan Thompson. Jake Meyers ripped a two-run homer that cut the deficit to 6-5, and when pinch hitter Mauricio Dubon followed with a walk, Brandon Hughes (0-2) entered in relief of Thompson. Hughes went on to give up Tucker's game-winning hit.

Basketball-Aces coach Hammon denies mistreating pregnant player

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon denied making derogatory remarks about two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby's pregnancy, telling reporters on Wednesday that the decision to trade her to the Los Angeles Sparks was purely a business one.

The WNBA suspended Hammon for two games on Tuesday, saying she had violated "Respect in the Workplace" policies. The violation "was related to comments made by Hammon to Hamby in connection with Hamby’s recent pregnancy", the league said in a statement.

Basketball-Griner, 'superteams' in focus as WNBA season kicks off

Brittney Griner is back in action for the Phoenix Mercury while the New York Liberty and defending champions Las Vegas Aces are expected to usher in the WNBA's "superteam" era when a new season tips off on Friday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist Griner was already among the biggest names in the league and her return to the court just months after she was released from a Russian penal colony is expected to be a major draw for fans.

