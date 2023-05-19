Sports News Roundup: Doping: WADA's 'Operation LIMS' passes 200 sanctions of Russian athletes; Tennis-Swiatek 'plays it safe' with Rome retirement ahead of French Open defence and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doping: WADA's 'Operation LIMS' passes 200 sanctions of Russian athletes

More than 200 Russian athletes have been sanctioned following the ‘Operation LIMS’ investigation into Moscow's anti-doping laboratory with more bans to come, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday. The suspensions are the result of data and samples retrieved by WADA's Intelligence and Investigations team into the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Tennis-Swiatek 'plays it safe' with Rome retirement ahead of French Open defence

Iga Swiatek said she was taking no chances with her fitness ahead of her French Open title defence later this month after the world number one retired from her Italian Open quarter-final due to a thigh issue. Top seed and two-time defending champion in Rome, Swiatek was tied 2-2 with Elena Rybakina in the deciding set on Wednesday when she decided she could not continue.

MLB roundup: Stars homer in Angels' win over Orioles

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each homered and drove in two runs to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a split of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-5 win on Thursday. Luis Rengifo had three hits and scored two runs for Los Angeles, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Soccer-Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach another Europa League final

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla recovered to reach another final as substitute Erik Lamela's fabulous header five minutes into extra time earned a gritty 2-1 win in a pulsating affair against Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory. The Spaniards will bid for a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they face AS Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31, after Jose Mourinho’s side drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

Golf-Cole leads PGA Championship, chased by pack of major winners

Eric Cole, still chasing a first career win, charged to the top of the PGA Championship first round leaderboard ahead of a pack of major winners on Thursday before play was halted due to darkness, bringing the curtain down on a wild day at Oak Hill. Starting on the back nine, the PGA Tour rookie mixed six birdies with a bogey to reach five-under par with four holes to play. Former U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau holds the overnight clubhouse lead after carding a four-under 66.

Golf: Steady Scheffler stays hot on cold day at PGA Championship

Going out in the morning wave Scottie Scheffler was left waiting on Thursday as opening round play at the PGA Championship was delayed nearly two hours due to frost. But it did not take long for the Oak Hill layout or the world number two to warm up as Scheffler produced his first ever bogey-free round at a major to join Canadian Corey Conners on three-under 67 one back of clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Soccer-West Ham's Moyes thrilled to reach his first European final

David Moyes said he was thrilled to reach the first European final of his 25-year managerial career after guiding West Ham United to the Europa Conference League title decider with a 3-1 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. West Ham have not reached a European final since the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, while the June 7 clash against Fiorentina in Prague will give the London side a chance to win their first major trophy since the FA Cup 43 years ago.

Tennis-Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Holder Rafa Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, and the 14-times Roland Garros winner added he expects to retire following the 2024 season. Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for close to two decades, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his 22 majors in Paris in 2005.

Golf: Slimmed-down DeChambeau savouring solid start to PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau ditched his bulked-up look in favour of a slimmer physique and the decision is paying off as the LIV Golf member outperformed the game's top players to grab the clubhouse lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday. DeChambeau underwent a remarkable body transformation in 2020 in a bid to generate more clubhead speed and hit golf balls farther than anyone but has decided the extra weight could lead to health issues and so decided another change was in order.

Soccer: Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

As Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he was not fixated on becoming a legend at the club after leading his side to a second straight European final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen after their Europa League semi-final, second leg on Thursday. The 60-year-old, who won the second-tier European club competition in 2017 with Manchester United, led Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season.

